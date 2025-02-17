Former Phú Quốc police chief accused of land fraud, embezzling $2.6m

KIÊN GIANG — A former chief police in Phú Quốc City is accused of defrauding four individuals in a scheme involving the sale of public and protective forest land, embezzling nearly VNĐ66 billion (US$2.6 million) from them.

The Kiên Giang Provincial Police have recommended prosecuting Lê Văn Mót, 59, who allegedly collaborated with his accomplice, Nguyễn Thị Hằng, 46, who he referred to as his “adopted sister”, for fraud and property appropriation.

According to the investigation, Mót and Hằng, fully aware that the parcels of land were classified as state-managed forest land and ineligible for registration, sold these parcels and agreed to process legal documentation (land ownership certificate) for the victims.

The fraudulent activity resulted in embezzlement from Trần Thị Mỹ Trung, Lê Văn Thiện, Hồ Viết Tuấn, and Thái Duy Châu.

“Mót was the head of the Phú Quốc City Police and a member of the Standing Committee of the Phú Quốc City Party Committee. His position should have made him aware that the land he promoted for sale was illegal. Nevertheless, he actively assisted Hằng in the fraudulent scheme," according to the police.

The victims, due to trusting Colonel Lê Văn Mót, provided funds to Hằng, without which her fraudulent activities would not have succeeded.

In addition, Hằng also engaged in deceptive practices to secure loans, embezzling nearly VNĐ30.5 billion from six other victims, according to the police.

Both Mót and Hằng’s actions constitute fraud and embezzlement under Clause 4 of Article 174 of the Penal Code.

Hằng is reported to have embezzled a total of VNĐ96.44 billion, with Mót jointly responsible for nearly VNĐ66 billion.

The court has recommended to order Hằng and Mót to reimburse the victims over VNĐ94 billion, as stated in the police conclusion.

The illegal occupation of state and forest land has been a major issue on Việt Nam's largest island over the years.

A police report in 2023 revealed 2,300 land use violations, including unlawful occupation of state and forest land.

Inspectors from Kiên Giang Province found that local authorities had facilitated the unauthorised use of 200 hectares of public land, resulting in 774 illicit projects and the illegal sale of 202 public land plots.

In addition, 986 violations affecting 200 hectares of forest land were documented in 2023.

Phú Quốc National Park authorities have been criticised for lax management that allowed locals to use up to 1,000ha of forest land for private purposes.

As a major tourist destination, Phú Quốc Island off Kiên Giang Province spans 59,000ha and has over 180,000 residents. — VNS