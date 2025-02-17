Empowering the visually impaired

Being blind does not mean one cannot see light. The Centre for Training Rehabilitation Staff of the Blind has introduced a new job training course – barista – as part of a collaborative project with Korea’s Siloam International Outreach. Let’s take a look at how this project and the training at the centre have positively impacted the lives of young people!
The reform seeks to modernise the preschool curriculum using a competency-based approach, fostering holistic child development in physical health, emotional well-being, intelligence, language skills and aesthetics. It also aims to lay a solid foundation for personality development, ensuring children are well-prepared for first grade while instilling core Vietnamese values.
Tourism service businesses are required to regularly review and promptly detect fraudulent information platforms and fake social media pages impersonating their businesses, which they need to report to the authorities.
Hà Nội is home to the largest concentration of craft villages and artisans in Việt Nam, with 1,350 craft villages and handicraft-producing communities, encompassing 47 of the country’s 52 traditional crafts
HCM City authorities have announced a compensation plan for tens of thousands of bondholders who were misled into purchasing bonds through a private lender in a case considered Việt Nam’s worst financial fraud.