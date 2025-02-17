Politics & Law
Home Society

Empowering the visually impaired

February 17, 2025 - 10:29
Being blind does not mean one cannot see light. The Centre for Training Rehabilitation Staff of the Blind has introduced a new job training course – barista – as part of a collaborative project with Korea’s Siloam International Outreach. Let’s take a look at how this project and the training at the centre have positively impacted the lives of young people!

