Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Four charged with human trafficking after allegedly luring victims to Cambodia

February 18, 2025 - 15:37
Only after his father sent an additional VNĐ131 million ($5,127) to his purported captors was Q. released and returned to Việt Nam.
Two of the four suspects, An (left) and Sáng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Four people have been charged with human trafficking in Việt Nam for luring victims to Cambodia to work in an online fraud ring.

The Hà Nội People's Procuracy said it has completed its case against Nguyễn Thanh Sáng, from Hà Tĩnh Province; Lưu Trường An, from Hà Nội; and Hoàng Đình Sơn and Trần Quang Anh, both from Hải Phòng, for human trafficking.

The investigation found that Sáng and An went to Cambodia in 2022 to work for a Chinese-owned company, where they befriended Sơn and Anh.

The group was allegedly tasked with posing as young women on social media to befriend Vietnamese men and trick them into sending money in exchange for commissions.

The money was then pocketed by the scammers.

In early 2023, Sơn, Sáng and An returned to Việt Nam and allegedly began recruiting others to join the scam in Cambodia.

Authorities said An used Facebook to contact Nguyễn Văn Q., an 18-year-old from Bắc Giang Province. An allegedly told Q. that he could earn VNĐ25 million (US$980) monthly by creating fake Facebook accounts and chatting with Vietnamese men.

Q. agreed and was taken across the border. In Cambodia, he was given $300 for expenses and put to work for a company in Phnom Penh.

Q. was allegedly tasked with posing as a young woman on online platforms to befriend Vietnamese men and scam them.

According to authorities, the group was paid $1,000 for recruiting Q.

In early 2024, Q. refused to continue working for the company and demanded to return to Việt Nam. The company allegedly demanded a ransom of VNĐ200 million ($7,800).

Q. contacted his family, informing them of his situation. During the call, several men allegedly assaulted Q. to coerce his family into paying the ransom.

Initially, Q.'s father transferred VNĐ45 million ($1,761). As the amount fell short of their demands, Q. was taken to another company where he was allegedly forced to continue scamming.

Only after his father sent an additional VNĐ131 million ($5,127) to his purported captors was Q. released and returned to Việt Nam.

The father then reported the case to the police, and the four suspects were arrested. — VNS

Related Stories

Opinion

Human trafficking prevention and control are highly effective

Senior Colonel Phạm Long Biên, head of the Counter-Trafficking Division at the Department of Drug Control and Crime Prevention under the Việt Nam Border Guard High Command, speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Thu Trang about human trafficking prevention and control.

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City proposes tuition waivers for all students

In a draft outlining tuition support policies for the 2025-2026 school year, the municipal Department of Education and Training said that the waivers would significantly benefit students across the entire city, reflecting the city’s commitment to invest in education.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom