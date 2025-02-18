Driving licence issuance transfers to Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will take over the responsibility for driving test assessments and the issuance of new and renewed driving licences from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) starting February 19, authorities announced.

From that date, citizens will be able to submit applications for new or renewed driving licences and register for driving tests at local police offices in communes, wards and townships.

Applications filed with departments of Transport before February 19 will continue to be processed by those departments. However, any applications submitted from February 19 onwards will fall under the jurisdiction of MPS.

In Hà Nội, the city’s Department of Transport continued to handle new licence issuances, renewals and driving tests until February 19. After this date, it will cease accepting new applications, pending further directives from MoT.

To prevent disruptions in the licensing process during the transition, the Directorate for Roads has urged departments of Transport to review and forecast the required stock of blank licence cards needed for issuances and renewals until February 2025.

Departments must report their projected usage up to February 19 and through to February 28 to enable centralised data collection and manufacturing orders, the Directorate stated.

Hà Nội’s Department of Transport assured that any significant policy changes will be promptly communicated to the public to avoid interruptions in the licensing process. — VNS