Society

Driving licence issuance transfers to Ministry of Public Security

February 18, 2025 - 14:44
Any applications submitted from February 19 onwards will fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Security.
People take the test on computers for A1 driving licence in Tây Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will take over the responsibility for driving test assessments and the issuance of new and renewed driving licences from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) starting February 19, authorities announced.

From that date, citizens will be able to submit applications for new or renewed driving licences and register for driving tests at local police offices in communes, wards and townships.

Applications filed with departments of Transport before February 19 will continue to be processed by those departments. However, any applications submitted from February 19 onwards will fall under the jurisdiction of MPS.

In Hà Nội, the city’s Department of Transport continued to handle new licence issuances, renewals and driving tests until February 19. After this date, it will cease accepting new applications, pending further directives from MoT.

To prevent disruptions in the licensing process during the transition, the Directorate for Roads has urged departments of Transport to review and forecast the required stock of blank licence cards needed for issuances and renewals until February 2025.

Departments must report their projected usage up to February 19 and through to February 28 to enable centralised data collection and manufacturing orders, the Directorate stated.

Hà Nội’s Department of Transport assured that any significant policy changes will be promptly communicated to the public to avoid interruptions in the licensing process. — VNS

Society

HCM City proposes tuition waivers for all students

In a draft outlining tuition support policies for the 2025-2026 school year, the municipal Department of Education and Training said that the waivers would significantly benefit students across the entire city, reflecting the city’s commitment to invest in education.
Society

Empowering the visually impaired

Being blind does not mean one cannot see light. The Centre for Training Rehabilitation Staff of the Blind has introduced a new job training course – barista – as part of a collaborative project with Korea’s Siloam International Outreach. Let’s take a look at how this project and the training at the centre have positively impacted the lives of young people!

