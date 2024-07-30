Tunnel boring begins at Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro line

HÀ NỘI — Construction of the underground section of the Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro line began on Tuesday morning at Kim Mã Station (S9) with two customised tunnel boring machines.

Nguyễn Bá Sơn, deputy head of the Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) said that this tunnelling process marked an important milestone for the underground sections of Hà Nội urban railway network and particularly the Nhổn-Hà Nội station metro line (Metro Line 3)

"This is proof of all stakeholders’ efforts and determination to develop a modern, safe and effective public transport system for the city, ensuring quality and practical values for the community," he said.

According to the project management board, the progress of contract package CP03 for the underground section and stations of the metro line is 43.3 per cent.

The main contractor is the joint venture Hyundai & Ghella (HGU), while FECON JSC is in charge of tunnel boring.

In addition to its experiences working on the Bến Thành-Suối Tiên metro line in HCM City, FECON also has construction and technical support from TunnelPro, a leading construction company specialised in tunnel boring machines (TBM) from Italy, as well as from the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association.

According to FECON deputy general director Nguyễn Quốc Bảo, the tunnel construction technology using TBMs on Metro Line 3 is among the most advanced technologies in the world.

These Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) machines also suit the city’s mixed soil geological conditions.

Alongside the tunnels, other elements of the underground section such as lowering slopes, underground stations, garages and transition lanes are also under construction.

Preparations are now completed, including equipment and software checks, personnel management, transporting the tunnel lining segments and reserve compartments and installing monitoring equipment.

Along the route, six buildings are slated for demolition while 42 buildings are temporarily vacated for one month. Relocation arrangements and compensation are being conducted according to plans.

Construction on the underground section of Hà Nội Metro Line 3 is expected to be completed in 2027. The entire line is planned to be functional shortly after.

According to the blueprint, Metro Line 3 measures 12.5km in length with eight elevated and four underground stations.

It is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and urban pollution issues while improving the quality of life for residents in the west of the capital city. — VNS