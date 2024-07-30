Five workers killed in Quảng Ninh mining accident

QUẢNG NINH — A tragic mining accident at Hòn Gai Coal Company, member of the Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), in the northern province of Quảng Ninh resulted in the deaths of five workers on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 22:10 at a mine within the Suối Lại mine expansion project in Hạ Long City. The workers were buried by a sudden collapse of coal and rock while on the job.

Following the accident, Ngô Hoàng Ngân, Chairman of Vinacomin, along with leaders from relevant agencies, promptly arrived at the scene to oversee rescue operations. The search and rescue efforts concluded early Tuesday morning.

The deceased workers were identified as Bùi Văn Đại, 39, from Kiến Xương District, Thái Bình Province; Giàng A Cơ, 30, from Mường Nhé District, Điện Biên Province; Bế Văn Quyến, 33, from Tràng Định District, Lạng Sơn Province; Tô Xuân Toàn, 23, from Yên Khánh District, Ninh Bình Province; and Vũ Văn Hiệp, 47, from Ninh Giang District, Hải Dương Province.

Vinacomin and the group's union are each providing initial support of VNĐ20 million (US$850) per victim. Meanwhile, Hòn Gai Coal Company will offer each victim's family VNĐ100 million (US$4,200) to cover funeral expenses.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. — VNS