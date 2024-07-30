One man's 14-year long crusade against potholes

HÀ NỘI — Phạm Văn Hiếu has dedicated 14 years of his life to filling in potholes on Hà Nội's roads.

Inspired by a personal accident, the 33-year-old living in Hà Hồi Commune, Thường Tín District, Hà Nội, began his solitary mission to improve road safety in 2010.

While riding home from work, he was sent tumbling when his motorbike hit a flooded pothole. Luckily, he escaped with minor injuries.

As he picked himself up, he saw another motorist, a woman, suffer a similar fate. The incident left a lasting impact on his mind.

"I couldn't shake the image of those people falling into that pothole," Hiếu said. "I realised that if nothing were done, more accidents would happen."

Driven by a sense of responsibility, he decided to take matters into his own hands, reported the Người lao động (The Labourer) newspaper.

As a paper deliveryman, he was no stranger to the city’s pockmarked roads and, using his own money, he started buying asphalt and gravel.

To avoid traffic, he worked mostly at night, filling potholes one at a time. His initial repair sites included busy thoroughfares like Tam Trinh and Trường Chinh roads.

"He’d usually be home by 7pm, but then he’d come in around 11pm. When I asked, he’d say he was working overtime," Lê Thị Chiến, his mother, recalled.

His late work caused her concern, but little did she know her son was waging a one-man war on potholes. When she discovered what he had been doing, she warned him about the potential risks, telling him, "That’s the Government’s job. People might think you’re damaging the road."

But Hiếu stayed his course.

His selfless efforts often went unnoticed or, worse, misunderstood. Some people thought he was up to no good when they witnessed him 'meddling with the road'.

"Once, I was working on a pothole around 8pm when someone reported me to the authorities. Luckily, they understood after I explained myself," said Hiếu.

For six years, Hiếu kept his good deeds under wraps, shunning the limelight. His motivation was simple: to improve road safety for everyone, not personal glory.

He couldn't give an exact number of potholes he has repaired over the years. For him, it wasn't about statistics but about making a difference. He estimates tackling two or three potholes weekly, mainly in Hà Nội’s southern districts.

His solitary crusade attracted attention. Moved by his dedication, a group of young people joined forces with Hiếu in 2016, forming the Thường Tín Youth Volunteer Group.

With more hands on deck, their efforts became more organised. Spotting a pothole was now a call to action, with the group quickly mobilising to fix the problem.

The group’s efforts went beyond time. Members also contributed money to buying repair materials, and construction companies sometimes donated surplus supplies.

As their impact grew, so did their reach. Starting in Hà Nội’s southern districts, the group expanded its work across the city and into neighbouring provinces like Hà Nam, Hưng Yên, and Hòa Bình.

"We don’t have a fixed schedule," said Lê Thị Viết, a long-time member. "Whenever we spot a bad road, we mobilise. Everyone contributes, whether it’s time or money and our goal is simple: safer roads for everyone."

One particularly challenging repair for the team was a massive six-metre pothole near a sugar factory in Phú Xuyên District. Luckily, the community came together to help, quickly transforming that eyesore into a smooth road.

Despite starting a family, his commitment to the roads hasn't wavered. His home is a makeshift repair shop, stocked with asphalt, tools and protective gear. Determined to do the job right, he even sought advice from a civil engineer.

"He works all day and then heads out to fix potholes at night," said his wife, Lê Thị Phượng. "I worry about his health, but this is his passion. Our young daughter even helps out sometimes and she's so proud of her dad."

He also assists accident victims, rushing them to the nearest hospital. He’s lost count of the lives he’s helped save, but one recent incident stands out, rescuing a motorcyclist who had fallen off the Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway.

"You can't just leave someone stranded, especially at night. Helping others is what matters most to me," he explained.

Beyond road repairs, the group has organised clean-up drives, tree-planting initiatives and charity events. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Hà Nội authorities granted him the 'Good Person, Good Deed' award in 2023. — VNS