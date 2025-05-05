Korean navy ship visits Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Republic of Korea's naval ship, the Kang Gam Chan, with 296 crew members, began a three-day visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng as part of its drive to boost friendship, cooperation and exchanges within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK.

The destroyer, led by Colonel Kwon Yong Gu, met the Vietnamese Navy of Zone 3, as well as its crew touring the city's destinations and carrying out some joint exercises.

Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh highly appreciated the friendly visit by the Korean ship, stressing that the nation is one of the most important partners in terms of investment, trade and tourism for Đà Nẵng.

Minh said Korean investors poured US$382 million into 285 projects in the city, making it in the top five FDIs in Đà Nẵng, while 1.68 million Korean tourists visited the city last year.

Đà Nẵng, in co-operation with Consulate General of Korea, will host the fourth annual Việt Nam-Korean Cultural Festival this August, he added.

Korean Colonel Kwon Yong Gu said he was so impressed with the development of Đà Nẵng City over the past years.

He also expressed his thanks to the warm welcome by the city’s relevant agencies in making the Korean navy ship’s visit successful. In 2017, the ship also visited the city.

A series of cultural activities and exchange programmes have been organised between Korean partners and Đà Nẵng City in recent years.

Changwon City presented 11,000 Korean language teaching books to the city’s library and foreign language university.

Đà Nẵng City’s fishery association and Jeju fishery trade co-operative inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on fishing development.

Hải Châu District of Đà Nẵng promoted ties with Uiwang City, Gyeonggi, by signing an MoU on cooperation and friendship two years ago.

Six universities from Korea also signed agreements with Đà Nẵng’s Đông Á University, while five cities – Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul and Jeju – officially signed friendship ties with Đà Nẵng. —VNS