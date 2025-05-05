UNCLOS and ITLOS central to Việt Nam’s vision for the future: Deputy Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is a country with a strong maritime connection, which is reflected not only in its geography, but also in its long-standing engagement with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Those were the remarks by Judge Tomas Heidar, President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), at the regional workshop 'The Role of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in the Settlement of Disputes Relating to the Law of the Sea' in Hà Nội on Monday.

He said Việt Nam was an active participant in the Third UN Conference on the Law of the Sea and signed the Convention on the day it opened for signature. The country ratified the Convention in 1994, followed by the 2006 ratification of the Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI of the Convention.

In 2018, it ratified the Fish Stocks Agreement and, more recently, was again among the first to sign the Agreement under the Convention on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction.

The Judge underlined ITLOS, an independent judicial body tasked with adjudicating disputes related to the interpretation and application of the convention, and any matters referred to it under other agreements that confer jurisdiction.

"Since its establishment, the Tribunal has earned the confidence of States Parties and demonstrated its effectiveness as a forum for dispute resolution", Tomas Heidar said.

"To date, its docket includes 30 contentious cases, covering a wide array of issues under the law of the sea, including disputes involving states from this region."

The Tribunal is composed of 21 judges from a wide range of geographical regions, with strong representation from developing countries. This equitable distribution is enshrined in its statute, which requires balanced representation among the UN’s designated regional groups, including the Asia-Pacific group.

Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nguyễn Minh Vũ, stressed the significance of the workshop, taking place in a year marking the 50th anniversary of National Reunification and the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s independence.

"While cooperation and peace remain the mainstream of international relations, disputes persist. And a host of traditional and non-traditional security challenges have also emerged," said Vũ.

Against this backdrop, he cited UNCLOS as a 'constitution for the ocean' governing all activities at sea, which play a strong role in maintaining peace, stability and the rule of law.

He underlined Việt Nam's commitment to UNCLOS, stressing that the country has actively participated in the international forum, aligned its laws with UNCLOS and recently nominated Associate Professor Lan Anh as a candidate for trust at ITLOS.

"For Việt Nam, the work of UNCLOS and ITLOS is not an abstract matter. It is central to our vision for the future. As a coastal state, we see the sea as a source of prosperity and a maritime space that demands careful stewardship," Vũ said.

"Our vision has been made clear: to become a strong, prosperous and sea-based economy by 2030, and to turn all maritime space into a domain of peace, stability and common prosperity. And we know that this goal cannot be achieved without international cooperation and without compliance with international laws, particularly UNCLOS."

This workshop is part of a series of regional events designed to enhance understanding of the dispute settlement mechanisms established under UNCLOS.

It also offers a valuable opportunity to gain deeper insight into the Tribunal's vital role in resolving disputes related to the interpretation and application of the Convention.

It took place on May 5 and 6, and included three main sessions focusing on ITLOS’s jurisdiction, urgent proceedings and maritime delimitation. It concluded with a roundtable dialogue between participants to share experiences and provide feedback.

Judge Heidar told Việt Nam News and Law that the recent advisory opinion on climate change is a major development in international law. This is the first time that the obligations of States Parties under UNCLOS with respect to anthropogenic GHG emissions, greenhouse gas emissions and climate change has been dealt with.

"That opinion has strengthened the legal framework in combating climate change with respect to its effect on the ocean that are manifold. It is a very positive opinion and has been well-received by states," he said. — VNS