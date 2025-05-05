Politics & Law
Vietnamese President hosts official welcome for Sri Lankan counterpart in Hà Nội

May 05, 2025 - 11:34
Following the ceremony, the two Presidents led their delegations to hold bilateral talks, reviewing the progress of bilateral cooperation in recent years and discussing directions for future collaboration.
Hà Nội children wave flags to welcome Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and State President Lương Cường (left) at the welcome ceremony on May 5. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday presided over an official welcome ceremony for Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, who is paying a state visit to Việt Nam from May 4 – 6.

At the welcome ceremony, the two leaders listened to the national anthems of Sri Lanka and Việt Nam, and inspected the guard of honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army. They then introduced members of their respective high-level delegations.

Following the ceremony, the two Presidents led their delegations to hold bilateral talks, reviewing the progress of bilateral cooperation in recent years and discussing directions for future collaboration. The two leaders are also scheduled to witness the signing of cooperation agreements and hold a joint press briefing.

At the invitation of President Cường, the Sri Lankan leader arrived in Hà Nội to begin his first visit to Việt Nam since taking office in November last year. As part of the trip, he will attend the celebration of the United Nations Day of Vesak. The visit is expected to enhance political trust and further promote practical and effective cooperation across various sectors between the two countries.

The two leaders review the guard of honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army at the ceremony on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1970, Việt Nam and Sri Lanka have maintained strong and dynamic relations. Sri Lanka has consistently expressed warm sentiments toward Vietnam and regards the country as a model of economic growth and international integration. High-level exchanges, meanwhile, have long played a pivotal role in enhancing the bilateral ties.

Sri Lanka has formally recognised Việt Nam’s full market economy status, with annual two-way trade reaching approximately US$200 million, primarily Vietnamese exports. Both sides aim to elevate bilateral trade to $1 billion in the coming years.

As Việt Nam and Sri Lanka are celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations, both nations are poised to further deepen the ties, leveraging mutual trust and shared development goals.

President Dissanayaka’s visit underscores Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to its traditional friendship with Việt Nam and reflects the shared resolve to expand collaboration across traditional areas, while opening new avenues in digital transformation, digital economy, energy transition, artificial intelligence, and connectivity. — VNS

A view of the welcome ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
