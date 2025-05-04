Sri Lankan President visits Bái Đính Pagoda

NINH BÌNH – President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka paid a visit to Bái Đính Pagoda in Ninh Bình Province on Sunday as part of his on-going visit to Việt Nam.

At the pagoda, the Sri Lankan President attended the inauguration and incense-offering ceremony at the Bodhi Tree Garden, planted a commemorative tree, and offered prayers at the Hall of the Buddhas of the Three Times.

Welcoming the President, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council and head of Bái Đính Pagoda, highlighted the longstanding ties between the Buddhist communities of Vietnam and Sri Lanka. He also expressed his delight at hosting the President ahead of the 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, to be held in HCM City from May 4 to 6.

Marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka, 2025 offers a valuable opportunity to deepen their Buddhist exchanges, said Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, saying he hopes the friendship between the two countries will grow further to benefit their peoples.

President Dissanayaka thanked the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha for inviting him to the Vesak celebrations and stressed the long-standing ties between the two countries, including their Buddhism-based cultural similarities.

He noted Bái Đính Pagoda’s cultural and spiritual significance, along with its location in the Tràng An Landscape Complex – a UNESCO-recognised world cultural and natural heritage site.

He expressed his hope that the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties and there will be more opportunities for cultural exchanges in the time to come. VNS