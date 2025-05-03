Politburo, Secretariat review apparatus restructuring, administrative reorganisation progress

HÀ NỘI — Members of the Politburo and Secretariat reviewed the restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus and reorganisation of administrative units at all levels during a meeting on May 3.

Under the chair of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, they discussed the progress of implementing the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee's 11th plenum and conclusions of the Politburo and the Secretariat regarding the work.

Based on the reports from the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Party committees of localities, the Politburo and Secretariat acknowledged the positive progress and notable outcomes achieved, with all Party organisations across the country and mass agencies issuing guiding documents to clarify responsibilities, coordinate efforts, and align restructuring plans with central policies and timelines.

To date, public consultations on the restructuring proposals have been completed nationwide, achieving an average approval rate of 96 per cent. All people’s councils at the district, commune, and provincial levels have passed resolutions endorsing the restructuring plans, with unanimous support in each case.

According to the local plans, the total number of commune-level administrative units nationwide is expected to be reduced from 10,035 to just over 3,320, representing a 66.91 per cent decrease. The locality with the highest reduction rate is projected at 76.05 per cent, while the lowest stands at 60 per cent.

At the organisational level, the number of provincial-level Party committees is expected to be reduced from 63 to 34, with over 260 affiliated departments at the provincial level to be dissolved. A total of 694 district-level Party committees and more than 4,160 subordinate units are also to cease operations. At the same time, more than 3,320 new grassroots-level Party committees will be established, including 2,595 communes and 713 wards or special zones, with up to 10,660 new subordinate units at the commune level.

The process is projected to reduce the number of civil servants significantly, by more than 18,440 at the provincial level and more than 110,780 at the commune level compared to the authorised staffing levels set in 2022. This will be accomplished through job consolidation, attrition, and retirement according to prevailing regulations. Additionally, approximately 120,500 part-time personnel currently operating at the commune level will conclude their service.

Under the restructuring plans for the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, and mass associations assigned tasks by the Party and State at central, provincial, and commune levels, the organisational apparatus is expected to become leaner and more closely aligned with the public. This will address longstanding issues such as overlapping responsibilities and the existence of top-heavy, inefficient structures.

The plan foresees the dissolution of 90 departments at the central level, 344 at the provincial level, and 1,235 at the district level. Among mass associations, 215 out of 284 internal units will be restructured, representing a 43 per cent reduction. Furthermore, over 22,350 personnel will be reassigned from the district level to serve at the grassroots level.

Overall, the leadership and direction over the scheme have been assertive, coordinated, and timely. The Politburo and the Secretariat have provided clear strategic orientations and detailed implementation tasks. Competent authorities have issued comprehensive regulations and guidance documents, thereby establishing a sound legal foundation for local implementation.

Meanwhile, effective communications have helped raise public awareness of the work and enhance consensus among officials, Party members and the community.

The initial outcomes indicate that the restructuring effort is contributing to the achievement of core objectives, completing the organisation of the political apparatus from central to local levels, advancing administrative reform, enhancing governance efficiency, reducing state expenditures, creating space for socio-economic growth, ensuring national defence and security, boosting infrastructure development, and strengthening Việt Nam’s international position and investment appeal.

The Politburo and the Secretariat basically agreed with the recommendations outlined in the reports and called on all Party committees and relevant bodies to show the highest determination and focus on effectively delivering the assigned tasks in accordance with the conclusions, plans, and guidance of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat.

In particular, they requested that Party committees and agencies at both central and local levels continue to lead the organisation of grassroots-level Party congresses, and prepare for provincial-level Party congresses in accordance with Directive No. 45-CT/TW. Special attention must be paid to the development of congress documents and personnel selection in areas subject to merger or consolidation.

They were asked to implement policies in a timely and lawful manner for those impacted by the restructuring, while promoting the application of digital technologies, document digitisation, and e-governance tools to improve service delivery before, during, and after the restructuring process.

At the same time, they were urged to focus on socio-economic development, ensuring that national targets are met, budgets are balanced, and funds are allocated promptly to fulfil obligations relating to personnel policies and organisational reforms. — VNS