Việt Nam always treasures defence ties with Cuba

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always considers defence ties with Cuba as one of the pillars of the bilateral relationship, said Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang on May 2.

During a reception in Hà Nội for Lieut. Gen. Víctor Leonardo Rojo Ramos, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Chief of the Political Directorate of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, who is in Hà Nội for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Giang thanked the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces for sending a delegation to the celebration.

Việt Nam always remembers and appreciates the invaluable, heartfelt, and meaningful support—both material and spiritual—of peace-loving people and countries around the world, especially the Cuban people and the fraternal Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, he said.

Congratulating the 64th anniversary of the Victory of Playa Girón (April 19), Giang expressed confidence in the two countries’ success in construction and development.

He lauded the recent achievements under the 2023–2025 defence cooperation plan, including Party and political work, training, technology transfer, communications, cybersecurity, logistics, and twinning partnerships, contributing to enhancing the two armies’ capacity to safeguard the homeland in the new context.

His praise was given to the successful joint production of volumes 4 and 5 of the documentary series Two Hearts, One Beat, which widely promotes the special relationship between the two countries and their armies.

Ramos, for his part, expressed delight at seeing Việt Nam poised to enter a new era of the nation’s rise. He stressed that Cuba will always stand side by side with the Vietnamese people and the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) to uphold the special friendship, solidarity, and cherished traditions between the two nations.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope for effective realisation of the existing cooperation agreements, making bilateral defence ties increasingly substantive, while also working toward the early building and signing of cooperation documents, particularly in areas of their needs and strengths.

Meeting with the Cuban official in the morning the same day, standing member of the Central Military Commission and Director of the VPA’s General Department of Politics Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trịnh Văn Quyết affirmed that the victory of the Vietnamese people is also a triumph of justice and all peace-loving nations around the world, including Việt Nam and Cuba.

With 2025 designated as the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties approaching, Quyết urged enhanced communication to educate younger generations about the historic relationship.

Ramos praised the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, particularly General Secretary Tô Lâm, and wished Việt Nam’s 14th National Party Congress in 2026 a success.

In a separate meeting in the morning, Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương, standing member of the Central Military Commission and Chief of the VPA’s General Staff, underscored the significance of the April 30, 1975 victory, attributing it to international support, including from Cuba, and Việt Nam’s unique military strategies and the people’s war. These have been discussed by the VPA and the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces for many years.

He proposed continued collaboration in delegation exchanges, research, technology transfer, cybersecurity, military engineering, and logistics, tailored to each side’s conditions and capabilities.

Ramos expressed his hope for expanded cooperation in areas of mutual strength, further fostering the cherished friendship between the two nations and their armies. He said he was impressed with the effective partnerships in training, technology, communications, and logistics. — VNS