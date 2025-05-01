Heroines of the battlefield

Women made significant contributions during the resistance war against the American, participating in various important missions. Although there is no exact number of women who participated, no one can deny their significant contributions. Let’s meet some of them to learn more about the key role they played in the final victory on April 30, 1975.
President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến has expressed deep gratitude to international friends for their unwavering support and solidarity with Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and the ongoing journey of national development.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that the EU is proud to be part of Việt Nam's network of free trade agreements, and hoped that the Việt Nam-EU relationship will be a model for the EU's cooperation with other countries.
International friends who supported Việt Nam during its fight for national reunification were in HCM City to attend the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).
Vietnamese goverment leader Phạm Minh Chính suggested Tanzania soon open its embassy in Việt Nam and called for joint efforts in negotiating and signing a free trade agreement to promote cooperation in areas with potential and strengths.