Việt Nam reaffirms commitment to global solidarity on Reunification Day

HCM CITY — President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến has expressed deep gratitude to international friends for their unwavering support and solidarity with Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and the ongoing journey of national development.

Speaking at a meeting with a 100-member international delegation in HCM City on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), Chiến emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have always treasured the noble spirit of international solidarity shown by global supporters.

“These friendships, formed in the most difficult years of our nation’s history, are etched in the hearts of the Vietnamese people,” he said. “They are not only memories of the past but a foundation for future cooperation, peace, and mutual understanding.”

The international guests represent numerous organisations that supported Việt Nam during the resistance wars and in the years of national reconstruction. They include the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Philippine–Việt Nam Solidarity Committee, the US-based Fund for Reconciliation and Development (FRD), Veterans for Peace (VFP), the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and others from India, France, Hungary, Japan, and more.

Chiến noted that the 50 years since reunification and nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal) have seen Việt Nam achieve remarkable progress in economic growth, political stability, and global integration.

These achievements, he said, are evidence of the correctness of Việt Nam’s development path under the leadership of the Communist Party, guided by socialist orientation.

In a time of global uncertainty and conflict, he reaffirmed Việt Nam’s steadfast commitment to peace, sovereignty, and respect for international law.

“Việt Nam values the principles of the United Nations Charter and opposes all forms of force or interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” Chiến said. “We seek to resolve disputes through peaceful means and work with all nations to promote a fair, sustainable, and peaceful international order.”

He also called on international partners, particularly the United States, to continue supporting Việt Nam in addressing the legacies of war. “Let us leave the past behind and look forward to a better future built on reconciliation and cooperation,” he said.

International solidarity

The meeting was filled with warm emotions and moving recollections. Delegates reflected on their decades-long bonds with Việt Nam and the significance of the April 30 victory, not just for the Vietnamese people but for global movements against war and oppression.

Alicia Corredera Morales, Head of Asia and Oceania at ICAP, recalled the exact moment she heard the news of the liberation in 1975 while studying at the University of Hà Nội. “The room burst into joyful tears and hugs,” she said. “We knew that Việt Nam was one, united and free.”

John McAuliff, Executive Director of the FRD, who arrived in Hà Nội on April 30, 1975, was a vocal participant in the American anti-war movement. Since then, he has visited Việt Nam more than 50 times and played a key role in humanitarian projects and reconciliation efforts.

He acknowledged that while the US government reacted negatively to the end of the war, the American public largely celebrated the cessation of bloodshed. “Who could have imagined then that our two nations would become comprehensive strategic partners?” he asked. “Việt Nam’s transformation is nothing short of remarkable.”

Cristine Ebro, from the Philippines–Việt Nam Solidarity Committee, highlighted the far-reaching impact of Việt Nam’s victory.

It inspired anti-dictatorship and pro-sovereignty movements in the Philippines, including the toppling of the Marcos regime in 1986 and the closure of US military bases in 1991.

She also emphasised how Việt Nam’s resistance became a global symbol of anti-imperialism. “Universities, streets, and workplaces around the world echoed with chants of support for Việt Nam,” she said.

A future rooted in unity

Phan Anh Sơn, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, pledged that Việt Nam would continue to nurture and expand its people-to-people diplomacy.

“The spirit of solidarity that helped us win the past must now become a force for peace and development in the 21st century,” he said.

During their stay, the international delegates visited the War Remnants Museum, met with peace activist and former diplomat Tôn Nữ Thị Ninh, attended the commemorative ceremony, and joined a reception hosted by the HCM City People’s Committee.

As the event concluded, delegates expressed their admiration for Việt Nam’s progress and voiced optimism for the country’s future. “Việt Nam today stands as a beacon of resilience, peace, and international friendship,” said McAuliff.

Chiến echoed the sentiment in his closing remarks: “Our shared history of solidarity and struggle has given birth to enduring partnerships. Let us continue walking this path — together — in pursuit of peace, justice, and prosperity for all.” — VNS