Sri Lankan President to pay state visit to Việt Nam, attend Vesak 2025

HÀ NỘI — Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will pay a state visit to Việt Nam and attend the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations (Vesak 2025) from May 4-6.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese State President Lương Cường, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” Vesak 2025 is scheduled to take place in Hồ Chí Minh City from May 6-8.

The event is expected to attract over 2,700 participants, including about 1,250 international delegates from 85 countries and territories, who are Buddhist dignitaries, followers, and scholars.

Vesak 2025 is set to promote the image of Việt Nam as a peaceful, hospitable, united, and harmonious nation to the international community, and HCM City as a dynamic, creative, and prosperous metropolis, Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Vice President of the VBS’s Executive Council and Chairman of the VBS’s Information and Communications Committee, said at a recent press briefing.

It also demonstrates the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State in respecting and ensuring freedom of belief and religion, he said.

The event aims to enhance exchanges and friendship between the Vietnamese people and international friends, and affirm Việt Nam’s position and responsibility to the UN and the international community. — VNS