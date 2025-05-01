Deputy PM urges unified support for pardoned prisoners' reintegration into society

KHÁNH HÒA —

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình has called on all sectors, social organisations, businesses, and families to welcome pardoned individuals with open arms and support their reintegration into society, free from stigma and discrimination.

Bình made the appeal on Thursday morning at a ceremony held by the Department of Police for the Management of Detention Camps, Compulsory Education Facilities, and Reformatory Schools under the Ministry of Public Security. The event, held at A2 Prison in Diên Lâm Commune, Diên Khánh District, Khánh Hòa Province, announced the President’s decision on this year’s special amnesty and issued amnesty certificates to the pardoned individuals.

Bình, who also serves as Chair of the Amnesty Advisory Council, said that following the signing of the 2025 amnesty decision by the President, the council worked closely with relevant ministries and agencies to complete the necessary procedures thoroughly and promptly.

The review process for eligible candidates was conducted with transparency, fairness, and strict adherence to the law, ensuring that qualified prisoners could be granted early release and return to their families and communities.

According to official figures, a total of 8,056 inmates have been granted early release under this year’s amnesty, including 69 prisoners from A2 Prison.

Bình noted that nearly 40 rounds of amnesty have been carried out over the past 80 years, enabling hundreds of thousands of inmates to reintegrate into their communities.

Since 2009 alone, more than 90,000 prisoners have been granted early release under presidential amnesties.

“All inmates — regardless of gender, religion, nationality, age, or occupation — are entitled to equal consideration, provided they meet the legal requirements,” he added.

In recent times, the ministry, in coordination with relevant agencies, has ensured that procedures at detention centres and correctional facilities nationwide were conducted rigorously and transparently.

This allowed the timely submission of the proposed amnesty list to the President ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

On behalf of the Government and the council, he expressed appreciation for the efforts of the ministry and its coordinating agencies.

Speaking on behalf of those released, Đoàn Phi Dũng, formerly held at A2 Prison, expressed deep gratitude to the Party and State for their compassionate policies.

He pledged to abide by the law, respect local authorities, lead an honest life, and avoid reoffending.

He also vowed to contribute positively to maintaining local security and order.

Also on Thursday, the Police Departments of Hà Nội and Lai Châu Province held ceremonies to announce the 2025 Amnesty Decision for 152 inmates who had shown genuine remorse and efforts to reform.

In Hà Nội, Prisons No. 1 and No. 2 released 139 inmates under this round of amnesty.

To support reintegration, the city’s Police Department provided financial assistance and new clothing to those released.

Local police have been instructed to work with community leaders and local authorities to facilitate reintegration efforts, with the aim of helping the pardoned individuals become productive, law-abiding citizens.

Meanwhile, in the mountainous province of Lai Châu, a ceremony was held for 13 inmates granted early release on Thursday.

The move reflects the Party and State’s commitment to leniency and compassion in criminal justice.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Khoàng Văn Thương, Deputy Director of the provincial Police Department, said the amnesty programme exemplifies the Party and State’s humanitarian approach. — VNS