Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

On the march

May 01, 2025 - 20:34
It was a sight to behold for the whole world to see. Việt Nam's military marching in unison through the streets of HCM City. This grand parade watched by the nation was held on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Reunification. Join Việt Nam News reporters for a look at this historic event!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom