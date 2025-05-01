On the march

It was a sight to behold for the whole world to see. Việt Nam's military marching in unison through the streets of HCM City. This grand parade watched by the nation was held on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Reunification. Join Việt Nam News reporters for a look at this historic event!
President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến has expressed deep gratitude to international friends for their unwavering support and solidarity with Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and the ongoing journey of national development.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that the EU is proud to be part of Việt Nam's network of free trade agreements, and hoped that the Việt Nam-EU relationship will be a model for the EU's cooperation with other countries.
International friends who supported Việt Nam during its fight for national reunification were in HCM City to attend the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).
Vietnamese goverment leader Phạm Minh Chính suggested Tanzania soon open its embassy in Việt Nam and called for joint efforts in negotiating and signing a free trade agreement to promote cooperation in areas with potential and strengths.