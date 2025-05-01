Việt Nam in the hearts of Cuban friends

HAVANA — Major Cuban newspapers have run special articles reviewing the heroic history of the Việt Namese people, and affirming the steadfast solidarity between Cuba and Việt Nam as Việt Nam celebrates the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

The daily Juventud Rebelde (Rebel Youth) - a newspaper of the Young Communist League - described Việt Nam’s victory on April 30, 1975 as a “brilliant epic” and highlighted “President Hồ Chí Minh affirmed that ‘Việt Nam is one, the Vietnamese people are one’ – and that day, that aspiration came true.”

The newspaper also recalled the great sacrifices of the Vietnamese people, noting more than 7.6 million tonnes of bombs and ammunition were dropped on the country, Agent Orange has destroyed the environment, and nearly 4 million people sacrificed their lives to regain the country’s independence.

In the article entitled “Việt Nam es un ejemplo para los revolucionarios y para los pueblos del mundo" (Việt Nam is an example for revolutionaries and peoples around the world), Granma – the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba – pointed out that half a century ago, Việt Nam proved to the US imperialists that no military power could subdue the will of a united nation.

Granma vividly recreated the images of farmers holding guns, teenagers fighting the enemy with bamboo traps, or women using hornets as weapons. The newspaper affirmed that Việt Nam’s victory was not only a defeat for imperialism, but also a driving force for the national liberation movement across the world.

Both newspapers devoted many pages to writing about the special solidarity between the two nations. Juventud Rebelde recalled President Fidel Castro’s historic visit to the liberated area of Quảng Trị in 1973, when he raised the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Việt Nam and declared: “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to devote its blood!”.

The newspapers quoted Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long as saying: “The image of Fidel amid the rain of bombs and bullets has become an immortal symbol of friendship.”

In an interview with Cubadebate, Long emphasised that the April 30 victory was not the end, but the beginning of the journey to build a peaceful, unified and prosperous Việt Nam.

The Ambassador also shared details about the grand celebration in HCM City, with the presence of a Cuban delegation led by Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa.

Cuban readers also expressed their deep admiration after reading the articles. Francisco Rivero, an elderly reader, emotionally recounted that on the morning of April 30, 1975 (Cuba time), he was on his way to work when someone got on the bus and shouted: ‘Saigon is liberated!’. Then all the passengers rushed out onto the street, heading towards the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in Havana to celebrate the victory. “What a memorable day! Greetings to our brother Việt Nam!”.

The newspapers all praised Việt Nam’s achievements in socio-economic development. Granma quoted the World Bank’s report as stating that Việt Nam expects GDP growth of 6.8 per cent in 2025, making it one of the most dynamic economies in the region.

The article emphasised the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the strength of national unity as the key to success.

In the article “Việt Nam is one, the Vietnamese people are one”, the Juventud Rebelde newspaper affirmed Cuba always go together with Việt Nam”.

“Today, Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people, are a solid bloc in terms of strength, steadfastness, determination and intelligence in the face of the challenges of the times, constantly developing, enhancing economic potential for the happiness of all people, always remembering and implementing the last wish of President Hồ Chí Minh: 'The entire Party and the entire people unite and strive to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Việt Nam and make a worthy contribution to the world revolutionary cause'”, Juventud Rebelde emphasised. — VNS