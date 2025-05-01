Ceremony held to see off international military delegations after historic parade

BÌNH DƯƠNG – A ceremony was held in the southern province of Bình Dương on May 1 to see off the Chinese, Lao and Cambodian military delegations after they successfully completed their mission of participating in the parade in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Accepting the invitations of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, from April 19- 20, the delegations of the Lao People's Army, the Royal Cambodian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army arrived in the province to practice and prepare for the parade.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony, Colonel Nguyễn Đình Chuẩn, Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command, said that Bình Dương Province was honoured to be assigned to arrange accommodation and training for the foreign delegations. With the spirit of hospitality and thoughtfulness, Binh Duong organised many exchange activities and training ground support to encourage the soldiers' spirit, further tightening the international military-civilian relationship.

At the parade, the military formations of China, Laos and Cambodia left a strong impression. The Lao military formation marched in unison, demonstrating a high sense of discipline; the Chinese delegation was solemn with 118 soldiers of the Honour Guard while the Cambodian delegation left their mark with their closeness and friendliness, conveying the spirit of solidarity and friendship with every step.

Colonel Sompheng Keosira, head of the Lao delegation, said that it was an honour and pride for them to march together with the Vietnamese, Chinese and Cambodian forces for the first time at such a grand celebration.

At the farewell ceremony, leaders of the Bình Dương provincial Military Command sincerely thanked the three delegations for their participation in the parade, which contributed to the event’s success and spread the message of peace, solidarity and close friendship between Việt Nam and the friend countries. VNS