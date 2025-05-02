Latin American communist parties call Việt Nam’s April 30 victory a beacon of global liberation

BUENOS AIRES — Communist parties across Latin America have affirmed the global significance of Việt Nam’s April 30, 1975 victory that led to the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The Communist Party of Argentina shared an image on social media featuring Việt Nam's iconic red flag with a yellow star alongside two smiling elderly individuals, captioned “50 years since Việt Nam’s great victory” on the occasion of Việt Nam’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. The party stressed that five decades after Việt Nam’s triumph over US imperialism, the heroic Vietnamese example remains a beacon for nations worldwide struggling for independence.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Uruguay posted images across its social media platforms with the caption “50 years of Việt Nam’s victory” alongside late President Hồ Chí Minh’s famous words: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom”. Their message highlighted that the victory was the result of the Vietnamese people’s solidarity and heroism and marked a historic defeat for US imperialism.

The Uruguayan communists further noted that half a century after this historic event, Việt Nam has achieved remarkable progress and established itself as a regional leader, maintaining international solidarity, especially with Latin America and Uruguay. The Vietnamese people’s courage continues to inspire the world.

Resumen Latinoamericano, an influential left-wing Spanish-language publication distributed across Latin America and Europe, also joined the commemoration, sharing an image of Việt Nam’s flag alongside a female guerrilla fighter. The caption read: “Việt Nam – where imperialism was defeated 50 years ago. People’s war and President Hồ Chí Minh’s leadership made the victory possible.” — VNS