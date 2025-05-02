Việt Nam’s 50-year reunification celebration garners Argentine press’s attention

BUENOS AIRES — Argentine news outlet Acercándonos Movimiento Cultural has covered Việt Nam's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The publication featured an article titled The great victory of April 30, 1975 – pinnacle of Việt Nam’s national liberation, affirming that the triumph stands as one of the most remarkable milestones in the Vietnamese people’s history of national building and defence.

It also symbolises the unity and courageous spirit of the Vietnamese people in protecting their homeland while serving as a shining emblem of revolutionary heroism and the greatest achievement in the national and social liberation movement, led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam and late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Chronicling key moments during Việt Nam's resistance against the US under the leadership of the Party and late President Hồ Chí Minh, the news outlet stated that the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign achieved complete victory on April 30, 1975, ushering the country into a new era of independence, unity, and progress towards socialism.

It described the victory as an exemplary triumph for revolutionary forces worldwide, propelling global struggles for independence, peace, democracy, and social progress.

The publication also included images of the military parade, public procession, and musical performances during the April 30 celebration in Hồ Chí Minh City.

In a separate article, Acercándonos Movimiento Cultural featured the image of people fleeing aboard a helicopter perched atop a building in April 1975. The publication emphasised that this photograph symbolises the end of the war and represents a major military defeat for American forces.

The Argentine outlet also noted that two million Vietnamese lost their lives during the war, with many falling victim to bombs, napalm, and Agent Orange/dioxin dropped by B-52 bombers over Vietnamese territory. — VNS