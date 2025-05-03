Việt Nam files diplomatic protests against China, Philippines over sovereignty violations in Spratlys

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has conducted diplomatic communications and lodged diplomatic notes of protest to the countries concerned regarding activities that violate Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoài Ân Reef and other related features in Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has made the statement on Saturday, in response to the media’s question concerning Việt Nam’s reaction to the recent activities of China and the Philippines staking claims at Hoà Ân, Tri Lễ, and Cái Vung reefs, which are part of the Spratly Islands of Việt Nam in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

The spokesperson reaffirmed that “Việt Nam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Spratly Archipelago in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over maritime zones established in conformity with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”

The deployment of personnel to features under Việt Nam’s sovereignty without Việt Nam’s permission constitutes a violation of its sovereignty, complicates the situation, and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), as well as current efforts by countries to negotiate a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), according to the spokesperson.

“Việt Nam demands that the relevant parties respect Việt Nam’s sovereignty over the Spratly Archipelago, refrain from actions that further complicate the situation, comply with international law, seriously implement the DOC, and work together to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea,” she said.

Hằng further affirmed that Việt Nam remains committed to resolving territorial and sovereignty disputes in the East Sea, including those involving the Spratly Archipelago, through peaceful means in accordance with international law.”

The three half-submerged Hoà Ân, Tri Lễ, and Cái Vung reefs are all internationally referred to in international maritime documents under the same English name of ‘Sandy Cay’ reef. — VNS