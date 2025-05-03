Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam files diplomatic protests against China, Philippines over sovereignty violations in Spratlys

May 03, 2025 - 14:00
The deployment of personnel to features under Việt Nam’s sovereignty without Việt Nam’s permission constitutes a violation of its sovereignty, complicates the situation, and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea
Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has conducted diplomatic communications and lodged diplomatic notes of protest to the countries concerned regarding activities that violate Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoài Ân Reef and other related features in Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has made the statement on Saturday, in response to the media’s question concerning Việt Nam’s reaction to the recent activities of China and the Philippines staking claims at Hoà Ân, Tri Lễ, and Cái Vung reefs, which are part of the Spratly Islands of Việt Nam in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

The spokesperson reaffirmed that “Việt Nam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Spratly Archipelago in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over maritime zones established in conformity with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”

The deployment of personnel to features under Việt Nam’s sovereignty without Việt Nam’s permission constitutes a violation of its sovereignty, complicates the situation, and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), as well as current efforts by countries to negotiate a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), according to the spokesperson.

“Việt Nam demands that the relevant parties respect Việt Nam’s sovereignty over the Spratly Archipelago, refrain from actions that further complicate the situation, comply with international law, seriously implement the DOC, and work together to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea,” she said.

Hằng further affirmed that Việt Nam remains committed to resolving territorial and sovereignty disputes in the East Sea, including those involving the Spratly Archipelago, through peaceful means in accordance with international law.”

The three half-submerged Hoà Ân, Tri Lễ, and Cái Vung reefs are all internationally referred to in international maritime documents under the same English name of ‘Sandy Cay’ reef. — VNS

South China Sea

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam always treasures defence ties with Cuba

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always considers defence ties with Cuba as one of the pillars of the bilateral relationship, said Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang on May 2.
Politics & Law

Heroines of the battlefield

Women made significant contributions during the resistance war against the American, participating in various important missions. Although there is no exact number of women who participated, no one can deny their significant contributions. Let’s meet some of them to learn more about the key role they played in the final victory on April 30, 1975.
Politics & Law

On the march

It was a sight to behold for the whole world to see. Việt Nam's military marching in unison through the streets of HCM City. This grand parade watched by the nation was held on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Reunification. Join Việt Nam News reporters for a look at this historic event!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom