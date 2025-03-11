Exhibition highlights Việt Nam naval history, sovereignty over Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa islands

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — An exhibition was held on 10 March in Vũng Tàu City to showcase Việt Nam’s historical sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) islands through significant historical documents, maps, and artefacts.

The State Records Management and Archives Department, in collaboration with the Vietnam Military History Museum, Naval Museum and Naval Region 2 Command, organised "Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa – Sacred Islands and Seas and Việt Nam People's Navy – 70 Years of Defending the Seas" at Brigade 171 of Naval Region 2 Command based in the city.

Colonel Đỗ Hồng Duyên, deputy political commissar of the Naval Region 2 Command, said the exhibition is a “practical and meaningful” activity to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Navy (May 7) and the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (30 April 1975 – 30 April 2025).

The event underscores the country’s steadfast commitment to protecting its sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa islands, reinforcing historical evidence through objective and concrete documentation.

It aims to educate military personnel, students and the public, especially younger generations, about the importance of safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and maritime heritage while inspiring patriotism and national development.

The exhibition features nearly 200 valuable documents, maps, and images sourced from the National Archives Centres, the Việt Nam Military History Museum, the Naval Museum, and international archives from France, the US and elsewhere.

Notably, for the first time, newly revealed historical records from Việt Nam's National Archival Fonds, dating back to the 19th century, are presented, including the Nguyễn Dynasty’s royal documents and woodblocks recognised as world documentary heritage by UNESCO.

The exhibition is divided into two main sections.

Section 1 is called “Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa – Sacred Islands and Seas”.

Its first subsection, “Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa – An Integral Part of Việt Nam,” showcases historical legal, and administrative documents affirming Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa islands through different periods.

This includes ancient records from the Nguyễn Dynasty, French colonial documents recognising Việt Nam’s governance over the islands, government records from the Republic of Việt Nam (1954–1975) documenting administrative control and sovereignty enforcement, and current legal documents from the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The second subsection, “Defending Maritime Sovereignty,” spotlights the consistent policies of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the State in safeguarding the nation’s maritime territory, with the Việt Nam People's Navy as the core force in protecting the country’s sovereignty over its islands and seas.

The third subsection, “Pride in Our Homeland’s Seas and Islands,” highlights the country’s maritime economic strategy and the economic potential of the seas and islands, particularly Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa; and the deep connection between coastal communities and the broader society with Việt Nam's maritime territories.

Section 2 of the exhibition, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the navy and curated by the Naval Museum, outlines the country's maritime strategic position and the role of its naval forces; the heroic traditions of the Việt Nam People's Navy, featuring eight key historical naval victories; modernisation efforts in developing a revolutionary, professional, elite, and modern navy; and Việt Nam’s diplomatic and defence cooperation in maritime security. — VNS