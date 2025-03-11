Workshop discusses preventive solutions for shingles in comorbid patients

HCM CITY — People with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at higher risk of shingles, participants heard at a recent symposium in HCM City.

The event, entitled 'Multidisciplinary Collaboration: Comprehensive Shingles Prevention', drew the participation of leading health experts to discuss preventive solutions for shingles in comorbid patients in Việt Nam.

Experts said that treating postherpetic neuralgia, a common complication of shingles, is currently very challenging, as most treatments require multi-modal approaches and patients have to endure side effects that significantly affect their quality of life.

Associate Professor Nguyễn Trung Anh, President of the Việt Nam Geriatric Association and Director of the National Geriatric Hospital, said: “In Việt Nam, nearly two-thirds of people aged 60 and over have chronic diseases, with more than half of those having multiple comorbidities.

"Numerous studies indicate that comorbid chronic diseases increase the risk of herpes zoster (shingles), and this risk is even higher in patients with multiple comorbidities."

Professor Dr Trương Quang Bình, Chairman of the Scientific Council at University Medical Center HCM City and Chairman of the Atherosclerosis Subcommittee at the Việt Nam Society of Cardiology, stated: “Cardiovascular patients have a 34 per cent higher risk of contracting shingles compared to the general population. Particularly concerning is when stable cardiovascular patients contract shingles, as it may result in serious cardiovascular events such as stroke, transient ischemic attack and myocardial infarction.

"Although not frequent, these events severely impact quality of life, and can even be life-threatening. Therefore, proactively preventing shingles in cardiovascular patients is extremely important.”

Shingles can also negatively affect blood sugar control, so diabetic patients who contract shingles have a higher risk of severe or prolonged complications, such as secondary infections, pain and slow wound healing.

Meanwhile, in patients with chronic respiratory diseases, shingles can exacerbate COPD symptoms, causing shortness of breath and other issues.

Shingles can significantly affect both mental and physical health, and can also create a medical, financial and social burden. Treatment can result in various associated costs, such as consultations, initial care, inpatient and outpatient treatments, or longer hospital stays, particularly for prolonged complications.

Director of Thống Nhất Hospital Associate Professor Dr Lê Đình Thanh emphasised the importance of implementing preventive counselling at hospitals and medical facilities.

"Early preventive access and multidisciplinary collaboration play a crucial role in helping patients understand the risks and potential complications of shingles, especially those with underlying conditions," Thanh said.

"When timely and comprehensive counselling is provided, patients can proactively take health protection measures, thereby reducing the risk of complications and effectively managing chronic diseases. This is not only a solution to improve quality of life, but also helps reduce the burden on the health care system." — VNS