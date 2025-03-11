Border-area dormitories share the struggles of border ethnic students

NGHỆ AN – Soldiers of the Border Guard Command in central Nghệ An Province have built several border-area dormitories to support underprivileged students in reducing travel difficulties, provide them with better learning conditions and create an environment for developing life skills.

This initiative helps students secure safe accommodation and facilitates their studies, serving to support and nurture the dreams of students from remote and isolated areas.

Nurturing dreams

Nghệ An currently has two border-area dormitories in Tam Quang Commune of Tương Dương District and Môn Sơn Secondary School in Con Cuông District.

At the Môn Sơn Secondary School dormitory, after school in the afternoon, the students have developed a habit of self-discipline—each taking responsibility for different tasks such as sweeping the rooms and the yard, weeding the garden and watering the vegetables.

Inside their rooms, blankets, clothes and books are neatly arranged, resembling the tidiness of a military barracks.

Lương Thị Mai, a sixth grader from Cò Phạt Hamlet, who has been staying at the dormitory for three years, said: "In my village, I did not have good learning conditions. My parents often went to the forest, so no one was there to supervise my studies.

“Since moving here and staying in the dormitory, I have had better opportunities to study, and the soldiers have helped me acquire more knowledge. To achieve my dream of becoming a painter, I will strive to study hard to meet their expectations and those of my teachers," Mai said.

For the 2023-2024 school year, Mai excelled and won a district-level award for outstanding performance in Vietnamese Literature.

La Thị Huỳnh, another sixth grader who has been at the dormitory for over five months, said that this was the longest time she had been away from her parents.

"At first, I missed my parents a lot, but here, I have many friends, good food, warm accommodation and the border guard officers take care of us and guide us in our studies, so I really enjoy it," said Huỳnh.

Mai and Huỳnh are among 66 students currently living and studying at the dormitory of Môn Sơn Secondary School.

These students all belong to the Đan Lai ethnic group from Khe Búng and Cò Phạt hamlets, which are isolated in the vast Pù Mát forest.

Their homes are over 20km away from the school, with rugged terrain that becomes impassable during the rainy season.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Tiến Hạnh, deputy political commissar of Môn Sơn Border Guard Station, in an effort to assist Đan Lai students, authorities, organisations and local governments have supported the construction of a dedicated boarding area since 2018.

To further enhance this support in a more structured manner, in November 2022, the Border Guard Station collaborated with the Môn Sơn Commune People’s Committee and Môn Sơn Secondary School to officially launch the 'Border-area Dormitory' model—the first of its kind in Nghệ An Province.

Tam Quang Commune of Tương Dương District, is the second location where the Nghệ An Border Guard has implemented this dormitory model.

Introduced just in time for the 2024-2025 academic year, this facility has provided 46 students from the Thái, Khơ Mú, and Tày Pọng ethnic groups with a stable place to live, allowing them to focus on their studies.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Tất Khánh, deputy political commissar of Tam Quang Border Guard Station, explained that the decision to establish the dormitory stemmed from the reality that in Tam Quang Commune, two hamlets of Tùng Hương and Tân Hương are located 12-15km away from the commune’s centre, deep in the forest.

"These children had to fend for themselves at a very young age — cooking, sleeping and studying without any supervision. Their education was severely affected due to a lack of proper care and management," he said.

Teacher Hoàng Liên Sơn, principal of Tam Quang Secondary School, expressed his joy over the dormitory’s positive impact.

"Before having the dormitory, students from remote hamlets had to either rent a room or stay at someone else’s home, which was challenging. Their studies suffered as a result,” Sơn said.

“Now, thanks to the support of the Border Guard Station and charitable donors, the newly-built dormitory is spacious, clean and well-equipped, enabling students from distant villages to stay and study in a secure environment. Their families are also more at ease," he said.

Practical and humanitarian model

To ensure the effective implementation of the dormitory model, the border guard stations have assigned a task force of three officers to coordinate with schools in managing and safeguarding the building based on an agreed-upon set of regulations.

They also actively connect with and mobilise benefactors to improve meal quality and living conditions for students beyond the government’s allocated support.

Students are trained by the border guard officers in daily routines and discipline, similar to military life.

Mornings start with a whistle signal for wake-up exercises, followed by making beds, personal hygiene, cleaning and preparing for school. After classes, students return for lunch and rest before attending afternoon lessons. In the evenings, they engage in sports and physical activities and receive guidance on vegetable planting and gardening. At night, they study and go to bed at set hours.

Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Văn Thắm, a member of the task force in Môn Sơn said that the students affectionately called him Dad Thắm.

He said: "The children here are between 11 and 15 years old, and for many, this is their first time living away from home.

“They often struggle with adapting to new routines and school life. To help them integrate, I take on the role of both father and mother—teaching them even the smallest tasks like brushing their teeth, washing their faces and guiding them through their studies. I treat them as if they were my own children and give them all my love," he said.

Evaluating the effectiveness of the 'Border-area Dormitory' model, principal Nguyễn Văn Vỹ of Môn Sơn Secondary School affirmed that the initiative had made a significant contribution to education in mountainous districts.

"Since moving into the dormitory, students no longer drop out. Their academic performance has improved, and, most importantly, the soldiers have equipped them with essential life skills and taken excellent care of them," Vỹ said.

It is evident that the model has created opportunities for underprivileged border-region students to pursue education, improve their learning outcomes and develop vital life skills in a well-rounded environment.

This initiative also plays a crucial role in reducing dropout rates in remote and challenging areas.

More importantly, the model carries profound humanitarian value, reflecting society's care and commitment to the younger generation in difficult regions.

Colonel Nguyễn Văn Hậu from the Nghệ An Border Guard Command, said: "The 'Border-area Dormitory' is a practical and meaningful model. Our officers and soldiers voluntarily take part in this programme because they deeply empathise with and share the struggles of border residents and students."

Through this initiative, the Border Guard contributes to improving living standards, education, and social welfare in border regions, while strengthening the bonds between soldiers and local ethnic communities.

The dormitory model in Nghệ An is truly a strong foundation that enables students in remote areas to pursue their dreams of education.

Given its initial success, the Nghệ An Border Guard Command plans to expand the model further, ensuring more disadvantaged students have the opportunity to study and grow. VNS