First trial session into apartment fire which killed 56 people opened

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Court on Monday opened it first session into the trial of eight defendants following a fire at a nine-storey mini apartment building which killed 56 people and injured 44 others on the night of September 12, 2023.

The mini apartment where the blaze killed scores of people is on Khương Hạ Street in Khương Đình Ward, Thanh Xuân District.

The trial panel consisted of five people including two judges and three people's assessors, chaired by Judge Đặng Mạnh Cẩm Yến, Deputy Chief Justice of the Family and Juvenile Court under the Hà Nội People's Court.

Among the eight defendants is Nghiêm Quang Minh, 46, living in Yên Hoà Ward, Cầu Giấy District, owner of the nine-storey building, who is being prosecuted for 'violating regulations on fire prevention and fighting' according to the Article 313, Clause 3 of the Penal Code.

The remaining seven defendants are all former officials prosecuted for 'lacking responsibility causing serious consequences' under Article 360, Clause 3 of the Penal Code.

They are former Captain of the Thanh Xuân District Construction Inspection Team Trần Trọng Khang, 65; Phạm Tần Anh, 50, former Deputy Chairman of the Khương Đình Ward People's Committee from 2018 to the time of prosecution; Chu Xuân Sơn, 39, former Deputy Chairman of the Khương Đình Ward People's Committee in 2015-2020, at the time of prosecution, he was Chairman of the Thanh Xuân Nam Ward People's Committee; Nguyễn Thị Kim Trang, 41, cadastral and construction officer of Khương Đình Ward in 2010-2018, at the time of prosecution, she was cadastral and construction officer of Thanh Xuân Bắc Ward; Nguyễn Tuân Anh, 42, former Deputy Head of the Khương Đình Ward Police; Nguyễn Đình Quân, 42, Head of the Khương Đình Ward Construction Inspection Team in 2014-2016, at the time of prosecution, he was Head of the Nhân Chính Ward Construction Inspection Team; Phạm Thanh Tùng, 46, former employee in charge of the ward’s urban environment.

At the trial, twelve lawyers protected the legal rights and interests of the defendants, 10 people with related rights and obligations, and 72 people were victims and representatives of victims in the case were present. Twelve victims and representatives of victims were absent.

Defendant Minh was the owner of a 240-square-metre land plot at No 37, Alley 29/70, Khương Hạ Street.

On March 11, 2015, Minh was granted a construction permit for a family house on the land by the Thanh Xuân District People's Committee, with a total construction area of ​​1,165.9sq.m.

Under the construction permit, the total height of the building was set at 20.2m, including six floors with a total of 33 rooms.

From May 14, 2015 to the end of December 2015, Minh constructed and arbitrarily changed the house’s design. He built an additional three floors bringing the total number of floors to nine.

The house then had a total of 45 rooms, so 12 over those in the permit, and he did not prepare design documents, review and manage fire prevention and fighting according to regulations.

The indictment stated that from October 2015 to April 2016, Minh sold 45 apartments and by the end of 2016, all of them were occupied.

Before the fire, 147 residents lived in the 45 apartments.

After selling all of the apartments, Minh did not himself live in the building and determined that the management and usage rights belonged to the residents.

He stated that he was not responsible for the residents' living and operation of the building. All motorbikes, electric motorbikes and electric bicycles of the residents were parked on the first floor of the building, with an average of 70-80 motorbikes and electric bicycles of different kinds.

From August 31, 2018 to June 12, 2020, the Thanh Xuân District Police discovered many violations related to fire prevention and fighting at the house.

They determined that those violations if not dealt with could lead to fire and explosions, causing particularly serious consequences.

The fire broke out at around 11.20pm on September 12, due to a short circuit in the electrical wiring in the battery area located next to the south wall of the first floor of the building.

The fire then spread to the electric cables, the electric boxes mounted on the south wall of the first floor and to the general area. Although the blaze was discovered, the fire extinguisher on the first floor was insufficient to stop the fire, leading to a larger fire taking hold.

The Hà Nội Police Command assigned firefighting forces to extinguish the fire and provide rescue services and by around 0.15am on September 13, the fire was essentially extinguished. The fire killed 56 people, injured 44 others and caused property damage of more than VNĐ3.2 billion (US$126,000).

Minh was detained by the investigation agency later that same day.

The trial is scheduled to last three days. — VNS