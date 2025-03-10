Việt Nam’s first radar satellite LOTUSat-1 ready for orbit

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s first radar-based Earth observation satellite, LOTUSat-1, has been completed, with its ground system in Hòa Lạc Hi-tech Park (Hà Nội) fully prepared to receive data once the satellite is launched into orbit.

The LOTUSat-1 project stems from a 2019 agreement between the Việt Nam National Space Center (VNSC) and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

The deal includes satellite, equipment and personnel training, and was funded through a special Official Development Assistance loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Special Terms for Economic Partnership framework.

Weighing approximately 600kg, LOTUSat-1 employs cutting-edge radar technology capable of detecting objects as small as one metre on the ground, with the ability to observe day or night in all weather conditions.

This feature is particularly valuable for Việt Nam and Southeast Asia, where tropical climates often obscure visibility with clouds and fog.

Data from the satellite is expected to meet Việt Nam’s growing demand for high-quality imagery, aiding in disaster response, climate change mitigation, natural resource management and environmental monitoring.

VNSC Director Phạm Anh Tuấn said the satellite was initially scheduled for launch in February 2025. However, the plan has been postponed with no new date confirmed due to the unsuccessful test launch of Japan’s Epsilon-S rocket on November 26, 2024.

Japanese partners are now deliberating whether to proceed with the Epsilon-S rocket or switch to an alternative launch vehicle.

The VNSC is working closely with the partners to determine a new launch timeline, ensuring the satellite operates reliably as soon as possible after deployment.

Tuấn also noted that a team of Vietnamese engineers and experts had been dispatched to Japan to monitor the satellite’s design, assembly and testing processes in simulated environments.

"These are critical steps to acquire and gradually master the technology," he said, emphasising the opportunity for Việt Nam to gain practical experience in large-scale industrial production and deepen its expertise.

On the ground, a sophisticated system has been established at the Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park, featuring a 9.3m-diameter ground antenna to receive signals, a satellite control and operations centre, and a data processing hub.

The VNSC has adopted technology from Japan to operate this system.

Việt Nam’s space programme has made notable strides in recent years, including the launch of two VINASAT telecommunications satellites, the VNREDSat Earth observation satellite and the development of three smaller satellites –PicoDragon, NanoDragon and MicroDragon.

Tuấn described space technology as a 'symbol of technological strength and competitiveness' for nations worldwide. He stressed that space should be recognised as one of five key domains Việt Nam must master to safeguard its national interests.

Looking ahead, he urged Việt Nam to take proactive steps in space technology, particularly in satellite development, to achieve self-reliance in designing and manufacturing critical components. — VNS