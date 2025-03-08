Politics & Law
Society

Nearly 2,000 people run in response to Earth Hour 2025

March 08, 2025 - 21:05
Crowds join a running event to support the Earth Hour. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 2,000 people joined a running event in Hà Nội on March 8 to support the Earth Hour 2025 Campaign, highlighting Việt Nam’s commitment to energy conservation and environmental sustainability.

The run was launched together with a nationwide energy-saving campaign in response to Earth Hour 2025 at an event organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) as part of the National Programme on Energy Efficiency (2019-2030) on Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street, Hai Bà Trưng District.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long emphasised that a series of activities will be held throughout March 2025 in response to Earth Hour, including the running event, an online contest about economical and efficient use of energy, and a call on community and businesses to switch off lights from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on March 22.

He stressed that the initiative aims to inspire a widespread movement beyond just saving electricity. It promotes sustainable energy production, greater adoption of renewable energy and energy-efficient products and technologies.

Kristina Buende, head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, reiterated the importance of energy efficiency and renewable energy as essential solutions for a sustainable energy supply and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

As the EU and Việt Nam share a strong commitment to the green transition and circular economy, she expressed her belief that Việt Nam will achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

According to organisers, participants will engage in the run through two formats: an offline 5km race in Hà Nội and an online race via the 84RACE and Strava apps from March 8-31.

Việt Nam first joined the Earth Hour movement in 2009. Over the past 15 years, public awareness of energy conservation, environmental protection, and climate action has significantly increased. —VNS

