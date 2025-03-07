From Rescue to Security: Coast Guard’s mission at sea over two decades

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Over the past 24 years, the Coast Guard Region No.3 Command (CGR 3) based in the southern province of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu has become a crucial force in enforcing maritime laws, ensuring security, order, and safety at sea and contributing significantly to safeguarding the nation's sacred maritime sovereignty.

Looking back on its 24 years of development and growth (March 7, 2001 - 2025), CGR 3 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) has attained remarkable milestones.

Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of CGR 3, said since its establishment, the unit has been entrusted with executing the functions, tasks and responsibilities of the VCG over a vast area.

This jurisdiction stretches from Cù Lao Xanh in the south-central province Bình Định to the northern boundary of the Định An estuary in the Mekong Delta province Trà Vinh, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the southern continental shelf of the nation.

The officers and soldiers have accomplished many heroic feats, such as rescuing vessels attacked by pirates, intercepting illegal oil transportation, conducting search and rescue operations, and assisting fishermen in distress under extreme weather conditions.

One exemplary mission occurred in December 2022 when CGR 3 successfully rescued the fishing vessel BV 92412 TS. The vessel was left adrift in a stormy sea after its engine failed.

Onboard, exhausted fishermen faced a dire situation with dwindling supplies and an increasing sense of despair. Upon receiving the distress signal, the CGR 3 immediately deployed its ship 8005 to the rescue.

Upon arrival, officers swiftly provided food, water, and first aid to the fishermen while conducting urgent repairs to restore the vessel's engine. Their unwavering efforts and expertise ensured the safe return of the vessel and its crew to shore.

“Participating in search and rescue operations, protecting and assisting fishermen in their livelihoods at sea is not just a duty but a mission from the heart. It embodies the fine nature and tradition of the ‘Uncle Hồ's soldiers’ and VCG force,” Tú said.

Regardless of the complexity of the situation or the harsh weather conditions, CGR 3 always mobilises its personnel and equipment promptly to assist those in need.

Achievements in law enforcement, international cooperation

Colonel Lê Văn Tú said the CGR 3 has been steadfast in its fight against various maritime crimes.

Over the years, the unit has conducted hundreds of patrols and inspections, rigorously combating smuggling, commercial fraud, illegal fishing, and violations of national sovereignty.

Thousands of cases have been detected and handled, helping to protect marine resources and ensure maritime security.

The unit has actively engaged in military diplomacy by adhering to the policies of the Party, State, Ministry of National Defense, and the VCG Command.

It has successfully organised joint training sessions, search and rescue drills, and law enforcement capacity-building exercises with the coast guards of South Korea, India, Indonesia, and the U.S.

“These collaborative activities have contributed to fostering regional maritime security and promoting cooperative relationships with international law enforcement agencies,” Tú said.

At the same time, CGR 3 remains committed to social welfare initiatives. A programme called "The Coast Guard accompanies fishermen” has provided substantial assistance to fishermen, ensuring they can safely pursue their livelihoods at sea.

These initiatives include medical check-ups, free medicine distribution, scholarships for underprivileged children, and community outreach programmes.

The unit also actively promotes a contest called “I love my homeland's sea and islands”, engaging thousands of students and teachers in raising awareness about maritime sovereignty.

It remains dedicated to its mission of defending maritime sovereignty, enforcing laws, and fostering a professional and modernised force.

It continues to prioritise advanced training, emphasising law enforcement, sovereignty protection, and discipline.

By maintaining strict operational procedures and closely monitoring maritime developments, CGR 3 ensures proactive responses to emerging challenges, safeguarding peace and stability at sea.

Moving forward, the Guard will enhance the effectiveness of its community outreach programmes, ensuring that ‘the Coast Guard accompanies fishermen’ initiative remains a source of support for those who make a living at sea, Tú said.

“This effort strengthens the all-people defense posture and maritime security, contributing to a stable and prosperous nation,” he said.

With a strong legacy and a clear vision for the future, CGR 3 continues to be a beacon of security and humanitarian support in the country’s territorial waters. It stands ready to embrace new challenges and further its mission of safeguarding the nation’s maritime integrity.

Impressive achievements over 24 years

Conducted thousands of successful maritime patrols, inspecting over 2,173 vessels.

Investigated and handled 146 cases involving 174 ships engaged in illegal transportation and trade, issuing fines worth over VNĐ341 billion (US$13.3 million) contributing to the state coffers.

Collaborated with law enforcement agencies to dismantle 137 criminal cases related to drug trafficking, resulting in the arrest of 265 suspects.

Carried out 153 search and rescue missions, saving 88 vessels, 1,133 crew members, and recovering 40 bodies from maritime incidents.

Organised social welfare programmes across nine provinces, distributing 21,125 gifts and conducting thousands of community activities to support local residents.

Hosted maritime awareness campaigns, engaging thousands of teachers and students in educational initiatives about the protection of national sovereignty. — VNS