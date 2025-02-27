Coast guards safely bring ill crewmember ashore for treatment   

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — A Vietnamese crewmember who was seriously ill on board a Panama-flagged ship in waters off the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has been brought ashore for treatment by the Vietnamese Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command based in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province on Wednesday (February 26) morning announced that it received a message from Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre Region No. 3 around 6:30pm on February 25 saying that the ill crewmember on the Danisa ship, Đào Văn Quang, 40, from Nghệ An Province, was suffering from acute appendicitis.

The ship was on its way to China and about 111 nautical miles south-southeast of Côn Đảo Island of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

The Danisa’s captain requested the urgent evacuation of the ill crewmember for medical treatment.

Upon receiving this information with a life-threatening emergency situation, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command at 1:30am on February 26 sent its search-and-rescue ship 2011 carrying rescuers and doctors to the scene and collected the ill crewmember.

At around 2:50am, ship 2011 found the Danisa ship, and the doctors gave first aid treatment to the ill crewmember on board.

It successfully transported the victim to its port of Squadron 33 on the province’s Côn Đảo Island, and then sent him to the medical centre of Côn Đảo Island District for further treatment at around 4:15am on the same day. — VNS