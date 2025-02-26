Education a pillar of Việt Nam-New Zealand relations: New Zealand Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasised the transformative role of education in strengthening bilateral ties during his visit to Việt Nam’s Foreign Trade University (FTU) in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Speaking to students and faculty, Luxon underscored the importance of educational exchanges as a cornerstone of the 50-year diplomatic relationship between New Zealand and Việt Nam.

"Education has been transformative in Việt Nam," Luxon said. "It has been incredibly inspiring to watch the focus and priority on education as the country has continued to transform and develop."

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant number of Vietnamese students who have studied in New Zealand and returned to contribute to Việt Nam’s rapid growth.

He praised his country’s academic institutions, noting that all eight of its universities rank within the top 2 per cent globally. New Zealand’s strengths in research and innovation were also highlighted, particularly in STEM fields, agri-tech and earthquake-resistant engineering.

"We are a deeply innovative country," Luxon said, adding that New Zealand is keen to deepen its educational ties with Việt Nam.

To support this goal, he announced an expansion of scholarship opportunities for Vietnamese students, including New Zealand Universities Awards, New Zealand Schools Scholarships and Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships.

The number of scholarships available to Vietnamese students in New Zealand has increased by 56 per cent, reflecting the country’s commitment to welcoming more Vietnamese students.

"We think you are incredibly great students, and you add to our academic environments back home in New Zealand," he said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Vietnamese students to consider New Zealand as a destination for entrepreneurship and innovation.

"New Zealand has a very good culture of entrepreneurship," he said, citing the country’s success in fostering global businesses. "Your education here at FTU and in New Zealand will set you up incredibly well to build a global business and be a great success."

FTU President Bùi Anh Tuấn echoed Luxon’s sentiments, emphasising the role of education in fostering mutual understanding and long-term collaboration between the two nations.

"Education has played a crucial role in deepening our mutual understanding and fostering long-term collaboration," Tuấn said, noting that many FTU alumni who studied in New Zealand have returned to contribute to Việt Nam’s development.

Tuấn also highlighted the significance of the Việt Nam-New Zealand Edu-Connect event, which marks a milestone in the two countries’ educational partnership.

"This event represents a shared commitment to expanding educational cooperation, facilitating academic exchanges and unlocking new opportunities for Vietnamese students and institutions," he said.

Quách Kiến Lân, CEO of Bảo Lân Textiles Co., Ltd. and a New Zealand alumnus, told Việt Nam News reporter Lê Việt Dũng about his experience studying in New Zealand from 2000 to 2010.

"New Zealand has many universities in the top 2 per cent globally, providing an excellent educational environment," he said.

Lân praised New Zealand’s welcoming atmosphere and the openness of its academic community, which he said encourages creativity and innovation. He acknowledged that some students might initially feel hesitant, but encouraged them to explore and adapt, as the country provides ample learning opportunities.

Trịnh Thị Thùy Liên, a lecturer at Vin University, spent 14 years in New Zealand, earning three postgraduate degrees. She returned to Việt Nam five and a half years ago but maintains a deep connection to New Zealand, where her son still resides.

Liên highlighted the abundance of scholarships available for Vietnamese students and the friendliness of New Zealand’s people, which she said makes it easier for international students to settle in.

"New Zealand is very friendly and welcoming," she said. "The lack of barriers between lecturers and students makes it easy to learn and develop quickly."

She advised Vietnamese students to adapt to the slower pace of life in New Zealand, which she described as quieter and more conducive to focused study compared to Việt Nam’s fast-paced environment.

The event concluded with a Memorandum of Understanding exchange ceremony between Vietnamese and New Zealand universities and the launch of the New Zealand-Việt Nam Alumni Network. — VNS