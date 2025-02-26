NA greenlights major railway project to boost northern economic corridor

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s plan to build a railway connecting the northern border province of Lào Cai with the capital city of Hà Nội and the northern port city of Hải Phòng has taking a step forward with the signing of a resolution on its investment policy by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The project envisions a modern and integrated railway system designed to meet growing domestic transportation needs while enhancing international connectivity. The railway will serve as a critical catalyst for rapid and sustainable economic development along the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng economic corridor while strengthening national defence and security. Additionally, it will promote industrialisation and modernisation, contributing to realising the targets and missions outlined in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress and the Party’s resolutions.

The new railway will span approximately 390.9 kilometers for the main route, with 27.9 kilometers of branch lines. The project will pass through the nine localities of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, and Hải Phòng. Starting at the border crossing point in Lào Cai Province, the line will terminate at Lạch Huyện station in Hải Phòng City.

The project entails constructing a new single-track rail line with a 1,435 mm gauge, designed to accommodate both passenger and freight services. The main route, from new Lào Cai station to Nam Hải Phòng station, will be designed for speeds of up to 160 km/h. Sections through Hà Nội will operate at 120 km/h, while the remaining parts will run at 80 km/h.

As a public investment initiative, the railway will employ modern electrified rail technology to ensure safety, efficiency, and operational harmony.

The preliminary land requirement for the project is approximately 2,632 hectares, with an estimated 19,136 people needing to be resettled. The initial investment is projected to exceed VNĐ203.2 trillion (US$7.96 billion), to be funded through state budget allocations across multiple mid-term public investment plans and other legal sources of financing.

A feasibility report is expected to be completed by 2025, with the project set to be finished by 2030 at the latest.

Regarding special mechanisms and policies for the project, the Prime Minister will be authorised to issue government bonds to cover any shortfalls in the annual investment plan approved by the parliament, without increasing the state budget deficit. The project will also be eligible to access Official Development Assistance (ODA) and preferential foreign loans without making proposals. VNS