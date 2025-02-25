Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu to establish marine science and technology hub 

February 25, 2025 - 14:56
Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province will establish a marine science and technology hub to develop infrastructure and modern scientific and technology capabilities to foster its marine economy, its People's Committee has announced.
Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province plans to establish a marine science and technology hub to develop infrastructure and modern scientific and technology capabilities for marine economic development. — Photo laodong.vn

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province will establish a marine science and technology hub to develop infrastructure and modern scientific and technology capabilities to foster its marine economy, its People's Committee has announced.

It is planned on a 10.23ha area near Cỏ May Bridge in Vũng Tàu City.

Expected to be operational by 2030, it is estimated to cost VNĐ390 billion (US$15.3 million)

According to the province Department of Science and Technology, the project will include service buildings, supporting works and technical infrastructure, research and development equipment, and a high-tech research and development centre.

A training centre for a high-quality marine economic workforce, a high-tech product manufacturing and testing centre will also be set up.

It will prioritise technologies for renewable energy, petrochemicals, semiconductors, IT, and biotech.

According to the department, there will be competitive bidding for investor selection as required by law.

The investor will have land rental waived for up to three years during construction.

People's Committee Vice Chairman Đặng Minh Thông instructed relevant agencies to finalise details for investment, defining a suitable management model for the project land. – VNS

Related Stories

Brandinfo

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu aims to become key economic driver of Southeastern Vietnam

With its strategically significant location as the gateway to the sea for Southeastern Vietnam, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (BR-VT) Province is positioning itself as a key driver of economic growth for the region. The province has set ambitious goals, including an average annual growth rate of 8.1–8.6% for Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), excluding oil and gas, from 2021 to 2030.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom