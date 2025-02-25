Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu to establish marine science and technology hub 

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province will establish a marine science and technology hub to develop infrastructure and modern scientific and technology capabilities to foster its marine economy, its People's Committee has announced.

It is planned on a 10.23ha area near Cỏ May Bridge in Vũng Tàu City.

Expected to be operational by 2030, it is estimated to cost VNĐ390 billion (US$15.3 million)

According to the province Department of Science and Technology, the project will include service buildings, supporting works and technical infrastructure, research and development equipment, and a high-tech research and development centre.

A training centre for a high-quality marine economic workforce, a high-tech product manufacturing and testing centre will also be set up.

It will prioritise technologies for renewable energy, petrochemicals, semiconductors, IT, and biotech.

According to the department, there will be competitive bidding for investor selection as required by law.

The investor will have land rental waived for up to three years during construction.

People's Committee Vice Chairman Đặng Minh Thông instructed relevant agencies to finalise details for investment, defining a suitable management model for the project land. – VNS