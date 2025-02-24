Local students receive Japanese business-funded scholarships

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Japanese JFE Steel Corporation has officially awarded annual scholarships to ten local students from Đà Nẵng University, promising a deeper ties in terms of science and technology transfer, as well as practical education facilities.

The scholarship awards, which began in 2013, has been extended to students from other member colleges of the Đà Nẵng University, including underprivileged students.

The university said the scholarship aims to help students approach their future vocational education and researches in Japan.

It said JFE Steel Corporation plans to expand the programme, while also providing free Japanese language training courses for all students at the University.

The Japanese partner has pledged to offer further scholarships as offering learning practical opportunities for Vietnamese students at the other Japanese companies.

General director of JEF Corporation Yoshiki Yasumasa said he hoped these students would be a ‘span’ in bridging friendship ties between Japan and Việt Nam.

Last year, scholarships were awarded to 20 students of the University at an annual scholarship event by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

More than 2,000 Vietnamese students, 480 of whom were from Đà Nẵng University, have already been given scholarships from 2001-24.

Đà Nẵng University, home to 50,000 students, is considered one of top three centres for education, scientific research and technology transfer in Việt Nam, and globally.

It is designed as an international university on the key base development of the Việt Nam-UK Institute for Research and Executive Education (VNUK), in the 2030-50 Master Plan.