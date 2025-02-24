Hà Nội to construct three bridges crossing Red River

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội plans to build three bridges crossing the Red River between 2025 and 2030, with a total investment of approximately VNĐ47.982 trillion (US$1.9 billion).

The Hà Nội People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Council for approval of investment plans and adjustments to several public investment projects, including the three bridges.

The Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge will span 5.6 km, starting from the Trần Hưng Đạo - Trần Thánh Tông intersection in Hoàn Kiếm district and ending at Vũ Đức Thuận street in Long Biên district. It will feature a six-span arch structure and a 43m width, with six lanes for motor vehicles. Its approach roads will be around 30m wide, with a combined length of 2.25 km. The project’s investment is estimated at VNĐ15.967 trillion ($644 million), with the construction set for 2025 to 2027.

The Tứ Liên Bridge and its connecting roads will be approximately 5.15 km, linking the Nghi Tàm interchange in Tây Hồ district with the Trường Sa interchange in Long Biên and Đông Anh districts. The project includes the 1km-long, 43m-wide Tứ Liên Bridge, a Đuốnng River bridge, a Đuống River dyke overpass, and approach roads. The total investment is estimated at VNĐ20.171 trillion ($814 million), with construction scheduled from 2025 to 2027.

The Ngọc Hồi Bridge project, part of Hà Nội’s Ring Road 3.5, will cover 7.5 km, including the main bridge and approach roads. The bridge and its approach roads will stretch 7.2 km with a width of 33m, while the approach road on the Hung Yen side will extend 300m and be 60m wide. The total investment is projected at VNĐ11.844 trillion ($478 million), funded by both state and local budgets. The construction is expected from 2025 to 2030.

The Hà Nội People’s Council will hold a special session on February 25 to review and approve resolutions for these three major infrastructure projects. — VNA/VNS