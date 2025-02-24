PM pushes for fastest road linking Gia Bình airport with Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has greenlit the study of the most efficient route linking Gia Bình airport in the northern province of Bắc Ninh with the capital city of Hanoi, one that is not only the fastest but also visually appealing and highly effective.

PM Chính made the suggestion while chairing a meeting in Hà Nội on February 23, where ministries, agencies, and local authorities convened to discuss the construction of the Gia Bình airport, a project that broke ground on December 10, 2024.

Designed as a multi-functional, dual-use facility with a specialised classification equivalent to 4E - a global standard for large airports, the Gia Bình airport is set to play a pivotal role in the nation's defence-security infrastructure and socio-economic development.

As a national key project, the airport will serve training and combat readiness missions for the People's Public Security Air Force and act as a backup for the Ministry of National Defence’s Air Defence – Air Force Service and regional airports during emergencies. It will also accommodate special flights for Party and State leaders, foreign dignitaries, and when conditions allow, facilitate cargo and passenger transport.

Addressing the meeting, PM Chính highlighted the urgent need for an additional dual-use airport in the Red River Delta, a key economic engine of northern Việt Nam with Hà Nội at its centre. Currently, Nội Bài international airport is the sole airport serving the region, and despite recent expansions, it remains under immense pressure due to rapid growth.

The development of the Gia Bình airport is crucial to alleviating congestion at Nội Bài and support both national defence and economic development, he stressed.

Affirming the solid practical, political and legal foundations for developing the Gia Binh airport to international 4E standards, the PM stressed the need to immediately begin the planning for the second phase, even as the first phase is still under construction.

He called for taking advantage of the current momentum to save time, effort, and resources, ensuring the road connecting the airport to downtown Hà Nội is completed within two years. This timeline is essential to showcase Việt Nam's image to international partners, attract investment, and boost tourism.

The PM also envisioned the development of a modern, intelligent logistics hub at the airport to support e-commerce.

To expedite progress, he proposed considering special mechanisms and policies, ensuring swift decision-making procedures at all levels of authority to push for rapid construction while maintaining quality, safety, and environmental sustainability, in sync with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's instruction. — VNS