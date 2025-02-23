Job fair held for Vietnamese students in RoK

SEOUL – The Vietnamese Students’ Association in the Republic of Korea (VSAK) held a job fair at Seoul Cyber University on Sunday, attracting nearly 500 Vietnamese students in the country.

The event, sponsored by the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, opened up job opportunities, and shared knowledge, experience, and career guidance for students. It also helped introduce high-quality human resources to enterprises and corporations in the host country.

The participating students received guidance on writing and editing resumes, as well as advice on suitable career paths, in addition to opportunities for direct interviews with Korean companies.

Praising VSAK's efforts in organising the event, Vietnamese Deputy Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Thái Bình emphasised that it not only allows Korean and Vietnamese companies to select quality personnel but also helps students showcase their abilities and seek suitable jobs.

Additionally, the event promoted people-to-people exchanges and human resources cooperation, thereby contributing to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK.

VSAK President Nguyễn Trần Hưng said that Vietnamese students are always highly regarded for their professional skills, work attitude, and the spirit to improve themselves. However, employment remains a significant concern after graduation, he noted, adding the lack of experience and limited access to employers are considerable barriers. — VNS