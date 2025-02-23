Gia Bình Port in Bắc Ninh Province planned in inland port system

BẮC NINH – Gia Bình Inland Port in Bắc Ninh Province was recently added to the development master plan for the inland port system for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

With the decision approved by the Ministry of Transport, Bắc Ninh Province is expected to have four inland ports: Tân Chi, Quế Võ, Yên Phong and Gia Bình, as well as Gia Bình Airport.

Gia Bình Inland Port is located in Gia Bình District and connects to major routes, including National Highway 17 and Hà Nội Ring Road 4, and Gia Bình Airport.

It also connects to seaports in Hải Phòng City and Quảng Ninh Province, as well as the Lạng Sơn border gate.

By 2030, Gia Bình Inland Port will cover an area of 7-20ha, with an annual throughput capacity of 70,000-200,000 TEUs. By 2050, the area will is expected to expand to approximately 52ha.

Forecasts indicate that goods passing through Gia Bình Inland Port will reach about 0.48-0.72 million tonnes (equivalent to 0.04-0.06 million TEUs) by 2030. Of this, around 0.26 million tonnes (equivalent to 0.022 million TEUs) will be transported by air and 0.22-0.46 million tonnes (equivalent to 0.018-0.038 million TEUs) transported by sea and land.

By 2030, the total volume of goods transported by air from industrial zones in Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, Hưng Yên and Hải Dương provinces and Hà Nội is expected to exceed 1.5 million tonnes and surpass 11 million tonnes by 2050.

Gia Bình Inland Port will primarily serve air cargo transport but will also handle goods transported by sea and road from nearby industrial zones. VNS