Vietnamese universities open door to world’s best minds in sci-tech

HCM CITY — In a bold step toward advancing sci-tech, many of Việt Nam’s leading universities are rolling out innovative policies to lure top global talent.

At the forefront of this movement is the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hồ Chí Minh City (VNU-HCM), which is bringing the world’s brightest scientific minds to Việt Nam.

VNU-HCM Director Vũ Hải Quân has identified four critical factors that will make Việt Nam an attractive destination for exceptional young scientists and industry leaders, namely spaces for creative autonomy, professional growth opportunities, and the promise of a stable life, complete with secure housing and educational prospects for their families.

To bring this vision to life, the VNU-HCM already kicked off the VNU350 Programme this month, aiming to attract 350 top-tier young scientists and industry experts by 2030.

This programme offers a structured pathway for exceptional young scientists to thrive, starting with a scientific research project (type C) that provides funding of up to VNĐ200 million (US$8,000) in the first two years. Progressing to the third year, they will move to a type B project, with a budget of VNĐ1 billion ($40,000), followed by substantial laboratory investment support of VNĐ10 billion ($400,000) in the fourth year. By the fifth year, they will be guided through the process of applying for the title of Associate Professor at the state level.

For leading industry experts, the programme offers a type B research project with a funding limit of VNĐ1 billion ($40,000) during the initial two years, followed by laboratory investments up to VNĐ30 billion ($1.2 million) in subsequent years. Additionally, they will receive assistance in forming robust research groups and spearheading projects at various levels.

Through three recruitment rounds, the VNU-HCM has welcomed 27 outstanding talents, including seven graduates from universities ranked among the top 100 globally.

Quân is hopeful about the impact of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57, saying that it will further accelerate advancements in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation, effectively break down all barriers and nurture an environment where the best minds can flourish.

In another strategic move, VNU-HCM is developing a Visiting Professor Programme to invite Vietnamese professors from leading global universities and tech corporations. These esteemed academics will spend around 10 days in Việt Nam, sharing their knowledge by teaching graduate students, mentoring faculty members, and collaborating on research projects. The programme also extends a warm welcome to those who wish to return and contribute to the homeland. — VNS