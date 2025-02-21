Sóc Trăng Province speeds up elimination of temporary, dilapidated housing

SÓC TRĂNG – The southern province of Sóc Trăng is speeding up efforts to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing in which poor and near-poor households live by building anew or repairing them.

Director of the Provincial Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, Đặng Thanh Quang, said the work is estimated to cost VNĐ445 billion.

The province has so far rebuilt or repaired over 2.230 out of the 8.586 temporary and dilapidated houses.

Authorities have set up inspection teams to monitor construction progress and resolve difficulties to ensure timely completion and quality standards are met.

They target building and repairing all houses before the end of September this year.

Vice chairman of the province People's Committee, Nguyễn Văn Khởi, said eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing is a priority for ensuring sustainable poverty reduction and stable lives for locals.

Authorities are strengthening information gathering to promptly address problems related to the process of eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing, and refer unresolved issues to relevant agencies. – VNS