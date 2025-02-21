City officials, civil servants to receive financial support amid streamlining measures

HCM CITY — Officials, civil servants and public staff in HCM City impacted by a central government decree may be eligible for nearly VNĐ2.7 billion (US$106,000) in financial assistance due to job departures or early retirements.

The provision is outlined in a proposal submitted by the municipal People’s Committee to the People's Council, detailing supplementary support mechanisms for officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers during the reorganisation of the administrative framework.

The proposal is scheduled for approval by the People’s Council during its upcoming session on February 20.

If approved, public sector employees in the nation’s largest city will be entitled to various financial support.

The support calculation will be based on current salary levels and duration of service, along with mandatory social insurance contributions.

The city administration estimates a total of nearly VNĐ17 trillion of financial support for over 7,000 officials, civil servants, and public staff across various sectors and positions impacted by the restructuring.

For those opting for early retirement, allowances will vary based on the remaining years until retirement, ranging from 12 months of salary to additional amounts for longer service duration.

In addition, managers of state enterprises will receive three months of the regional minimum wage for each year worked.

Further one-time allowances will be available for individuals reassigned to lower-level positions or involved in restructuring, with specific provisions for civil servants and appointed officials who are ineligible for re-election.

As many as 100,000 officials, civil servants, and public employees nationwide are affected by the streamlining of the administrative apparatus.

To support displaced workers, the Government has issued Decree 178, which includes multiple financial support policies. — VNS