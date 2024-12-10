PM Chính urges swift construction of Gia Bình Airport Project

BẮC NINH — Emphasising that Gia Bình Airport is a national key project, of critical importance to the system of defence and security infrastructure, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for it to be built as rapidly as possible.

The Prime Minister requested the fastest construction progress, with the highest quality standards and the lowest costs, aiming for the project to be completed within 18 months.

He made the request at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gia Bình Airport construction project in Gia Bình District, Bắc Ninh Province, on Tuesday. The airport is designed to serve command and control missions, for pilot training, and it will offer combat readiness for the Việt Nam People's Public Security Air Force.

Gia Bình Airport is a specialised defence and security facility. In addition to its primary mission of supporting training and combat readiness missions, the airport is dedicated to official flights of Party and State leaders, as well as international politicians, but it will also be able to handle cargo and passenger transport when requested.

On September 17, 2024, the Prime Minister signed Decision No. 98/QĐ-TTg, approving the investment policy for the Gia Bình Airport construction project.

In the first phase, the airport will be built as a specialised facility with a 1,500-metre runway, covering approximately 125 hectares in Xuân Lai Commune and Gia Bình Town. The total investment for the project is estimated at VNĐ4.43 trillion (US$174.6 million), and it is expected to be completed in time for the 14th National Party Congress.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính noted that Việt Nam is currently focusing on implementing three strategic breakthroughs, including infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and aviation. This involves investment in airport systems across the north, central and south regions, including dual-use airports that simultaneously support economic growth, national development, and defence and security needs.

The PM commended the Ministry of Public Security, relevant ministries and sectors, as well as Bắc Ninh Province for effectively addressing various challenges, particularly regarding land, investment and funding procedures, to ensure the project stayed on schedule. He extended special thanks to the local residents for their willingness to allocate land for the facility.

PM Chính urged the rapid implementation of the first phase and instructed the Ministry of Public Security to prepare the necessary procedures and conditions for the second phase.

He asked Bắc Ninh authorities to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Public Security to implement the first phase and prepare for the second. He also emphasised the need to consider constructing a road from the airport to downtown Hà Nội, with a width of 80-100 metres.

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of National Defence were instructed to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Security, Bắc Ninh Province, and other relevant agencies to prepare for the second phase and develop dual-use infrastructure and an airport ecosystem.

The Government leader directed contractors to adhere strictly to the timelines, ensure quality, avoid cost overruns, and uphold labour safety and environmental standards, with the goal of completing the project before December 31, 2025.

In addition, he emphasised the need to ensure the quality of life of the residents displaced by the project. — VNS