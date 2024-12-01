Adjustment approved for Đồng Hới Airport master plan

HÀ NỘI – The master plan for Đồng Hới Airport has just been adjusted to meet transportation needs in the next phase of development.

According to the revised plan for Đồng Hới Airport in Quảng Bình Province approved by the Ministry of Transport, the air traffic control tower will be relocated to the southeast of the passenger terminal, covering an area of approximately 7,600sq.m.

Facilities, including the power station, technical building and water supply station, will also be constructed in the southeast area near the passenger terminal.

The airport will also include aviation service facilities, along with maintenance and repair services for aviation equipment and vehicles in the northwest area of the passenger terminal, adjacent to the aircraft maintenance zone (hangar).

Furthermore, areas for ground service vehicles and emergency and rescue stations will be located in the southeast area near passenger terminal 2 (T2).

A general aviation area will also be built in the northwest section of the passenger terminal.

Other infrastructure components will remain unchanged in accordance with Decision No. 1491/QĐ-BGTVT, issued in July 2018 by the Minister of Transport.

The Ministry of Transport has tasked the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) to oversee and coordinate the management and implementation of the plan in compliance with current regulations.

During the implementation process, CAAV and relevant units will continue reviewing the planning of facilities, proposing adjustments and supplements to align with operational and developmental needs.

These updates will be incorporated into the 2021–2030 planning framework.

In the next stages, the CAAV and related units will reassess and calculate technical aspects to ensure their feasibility. Any adjustments or issues falling beyond their jurisdiction will be reported to the Ministry of Transport for further consideration. VNS