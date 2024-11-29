Brain dead man donates organs to save seven others

HÀ NỘI A brain dead 20-year-old man has given the gift of life, by donating seven organs to save people in Hà Nội and Thừa Thiên-Huế Province.

The transfer was conducted by the Military Hospital 103 in Hà Nội with the assistance of Military Central Hospital 108.

The 108 hospital sent experts to support medics at 103 hospital to remove the man's heart, liver, lungs, two kidneys and two corneas the transfer to the living patients who have all made good progress since the surgeries.

For the liver transplant, the patient was conscious, had the endotracheal tube removed and could speak normally immediately after the surgery.

This is the third liver transplant that the Military Central Hospital 108 has transferred techniques to the Military Hospital 103.

The first was a transplant from a living donor on July 4, 2024. The successful liver transplant was the result of the smooth and timely coordination between the two hospitals.

In 2024, the Military Central Hospital 108 signed a contract to transfer liver transplant technology to four medical facilities.

To date, the hospital has performed nearly 250 liver transplants, nearly 500 kidney transplants, two heart transplants, four lung transplants and four limb transplants. The hospital has become the leading liver transplant centre in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

The hospital strives to increase the number of transplants from the current 50 to 100 per year. VNS