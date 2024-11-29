SIF’s project strengthens autism education support in schools across HCM City

HCM CITY – The Singapore International Foundation’s (SIF) specialist education project has enhanced autism education in HCM City by strengthening the capabilities of 170 special education practitioners from 15 schools and one hospital.

The five-year Teaching and Learning for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (TLCASD) project was organised with the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education (HCMUE) and Rainbow Centre Singapore. It empowers educators to create inclusive learning environments for children with ASD through skills training and the exchange of best practices.

The project aims to equip special educators with a deeper understanding of autism and effective strategies to work with children with ASD. It also develops a system for education professionals to address the specific needs of ASD students as well as create a framework to involve parents and caregivers, in a holistic approach to supporting children with ASD.

About 170 Vietnamese teachers attended training workshops conducted by Singapore International Volunteers (SIVs) from Rainbow Centre Singapore. Some of these teachers also took part in a symposium and a study visit to Singapore.

These enhanced teaching strategies and taught them how to foster an inclusive learning environment for children with ASD. Ten teachers were also selected as Master Trainers, who will share their expertise with their peers in the sector. This ensures the sustainability of the project.

All participating teachers reported improved knowledge, skills and confidence to support students with ASD. Eighty per cent of the schools involved implemented changes to better address the needs of children with ASD, including evidence-based practices to improve classroom communication and structured learning environments.

Classrooms were restructured to include designated learning corners and visual aids to encourage communication and social interaction among students. Teachers also introduced activity-based interventions that use everyday tasks to teach skills. These activities were tailored to students’ interests and routines to foster functional skill development.

To extend support beyond the classroom, teachers conducted workshops and provided parents with strategies and resources to better guide their children at home. These efforts advanced inclusive and sustainable education for children.

Speaking at the closing event, Jaryll Chan, Executive Director, Programmes Division, Singapore International Foundation said: “This project is a testament to what can be achieved when communities across borders work together towards a common purpose.

"Through the dedication and expertise of our partners and volunteers, we are building an inclusive foundation for education, where children with ASD receive the support they need to thrive. We are honoured to contribute to this meaningful cause with HCMUE and Rainbow Centre Singapore.”

Dr Bùi Trần Quỳnh Ngọc, Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, added: “We are deeply grateful towards the SIF, Rainbow Centre, and all the dedicated experts and educators. This project has enhanced teacher competency, developed valuable educational resources, and raised community awareness, creating a better learning environment for children with autism spectrum disorder.

"It is a testament to the enduring collaboration and friendship between Việt Nam and Singapore, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to advance special education and brighter futures for these children.”

Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director, Rainbow Centre Singapore, said: "Rainbow Centre's mission is to build good lives for persons with disabilities and we are proud to be part of this multi-year effort to share our team's knowledge and experience to contribute towards inclusive practices in Việt Nam. Regardless of geography and culture, we share a common mission towards empowering children with autism and their families." — VNS