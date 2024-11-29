Cao Bằng tightens diphtheria control after child's death

CAO BẰNG — Cao Bằng Province in the northeast of the country has taken urgent action following the death of an 11-year-old boy from diphtheria in Khau Noong village, Thạch Lâm Commune, Bảo Lâm District.

Health authorities have identified 108 close contacts, collected eight samples for testing and provided preventive antibiotics to students in the area.

According to the deputy director of the provincial Department of Health, Vương Thị Tuyên, the boy tested positive for Corynebacterium diphtheriae on November 23.

Local health workers compiled a list of close contacts, collected samples for testing at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, and prescribed preventive antibiotics to at-risk individuals.

Teachers were instructed to monitor students for symptoms and report abnormalities immediately.

Additional measures included disinfection of classrooms, personal hygiene education and sanitisation of school supplies.

Preliminary investigations revealed the boy had not travelled outside his locality, nor had any family members displayed symptoms.

His family of nine resides in isolation on a hill, distant from other households.

However, Khau Noong village borders Du Tiến Commune in Hà Giang Province, where a diphtheria outbreak occurred in 2023.

No signs of infection have been observed among the boy’s family members to date.

A delegation from the Ministry of Health, led by Associate Professor Dr Trần Như Dương, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, visited the area to supervise investigations and train local healthcare workers.

The delegation provided guidance on identifying, diagnosing and treating diphtheria, as well as improving infection control in healthcare facilities.

The team urged local authorities to intensify disease prevention efforts, closely monitor close contacts and enhance early detection of suspected cases within the affected community and surrounding areas.

Public awareness campaigns were also recommended that residents are informed about preventive measures and encouraged to vaccinate their children according to the national immunisation schedule. — VNS