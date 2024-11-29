Domestic flights see record demand ahead of 2025 Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has reported that domestic flight routes for the 2025 Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday are experiencing unprecedented demand, with booking rates exceeding 90 per cent on several routes and some flights already sold out.

To address the surge, the CAAV has directed airlines to prepare early, including implementing night-time flight schedules to accommodate passengers travelling or returning home for the holiday.

Booking trends for domestic flights highlight a clear pattern of one-way travel during the Tết period, particularly from southern hubs such as HCM City to northern and central provinces.

With two months to go before the holiday, demand is peaking for destinations such as Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Quảng Bình, Bình Định and Phú Yên.

On January 25, 2025 (the first official holiday and the December 26 lunar month), flights departing HCM City have already surpassed 50 per cent booking rates on most routes.

Some, including HCM City-Huế (99.31 per cent), HCM City-Pleiku (100 per cent), HCM City-Tuy Hòa (100.24 per cent), and HCM City-Quảng Bình (100 per cent), are fully booked.

In contrast, return flights during this period show significantly lower demand, with booking rates averaging below 20 per cent.

By the holiday’s end on February 2, 2025, the trend reverses. Flights heading back to HCM City average 75 per cent booking rates, with some routes, such as Pleiku-HCM City (100 per cent) and Thanh Hóa-HCM City (99.56 per cent), nearly sold out.

Outbound flights during the holiday's end period continue to have much lower booking rates. Ticket prices for the holiday season have risen sharply.

Economy-class fares from HCM City to Hà Nội average VNĐ3.7 million (nearly US$146), while flights to Huế and Quy Nhơn cost approximately VNĐ2.37 million.

Prices are expected to climb further as departure dates near.

Post-holiday ticket prices also remain elevated, but are predicted to drop by mid-February.

Vietnamese airlines are ramping up capacity to accommodate the holiday rush.

Vietjet Air will add six aircraft, while Vietnam Airlines plans to increase its fleet by five.

From January 14 to February 12, 2025, airlines are set to offer more than 6.9 million seats across domestic and international routes, a 4 per cent increase compared with the 2024 Tết period.

Of these, nearly 4.8 million seats will serve domestic routes, representing a 3.5 per cent rise year-on-year.

The CAAV will continue to monitor booking trends and collaborate with airlines and airports to ensure smooth operations during the peak travel period, meeting the surge in demand while facilitating holiday travel for millions of passengers. — VNS