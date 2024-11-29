Argentinian ambassador promotes joint projects in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Argentinian ambassador to Việt Nam, Marcos A. Bednarski, has been interacting with authorities and businesses in HCM City to strengthen ties between the governments and peoples of the two countries during his first visit to the city from November 25 to 28.

He made courtesy calls on local authorities, including those at the Department of Foreign Affairs, and on the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote cooperation and discuss the bilateral relationship, the role of the two countries’ markets in each other’s trade and investment policies and how to tap unexploited potential.

Việt Nam and Argentina have an enduring trade relationship.

In 2023 Argentina became Việt Nam’s 29th largest trading partner as bilateral trade reached US$3.446 billion.

Việt Nam has consistently been among Argentina’s top 10 trading partners in the past decade, and leading partner in Southeast Asia.

During his visit to HCM City, Bednarski also attended the inauguration of the Argentine-owned Sadesa Việt Nam factory.

Sadesa has invested $20 million in it.

He said the plant is expected to start operation at the end of 2024 and recruit 150 workers in the initial stages.

He also attended the opening ceremony of Biogenesis Bagó’s office in HCM City, its new regional headquarters.

Biogenesis Bagó is an Argentine biotechnology company with over 80 years of experience and long international exposure that specialises in products for animal health and productivity.

It makes vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease and rabies, and is an important supplier for many countries, including Việt Nam.

Bednarski chaired a workshop for tour operators to promote the exchange of information about the two countries’ tourism markets.

“Việt Nam is the Southeast Asian country with the largest number of South-South cooperation projects implemented by Argentina,” he said while replying to Việt Nam News at a press briefing on November 27.

“Several technical cooperation initiatives are currently underway, showcasing the strong collaborative ties between the two nations.”

The Argentinian biotechnology project focuses on building capacities to generate high-yield soybean varieties in partnership with the Institute of Agricultural Genetics run by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Initiated in 2014, the project aims to enhance soybean productivity through innovative genetic techniques.

Argentina has been collaborating with the Southern Horticultural Research Institute since 2021 for a project to advance tropical fruit cultivation techniques to improve yields and quality.

Another initiative focuses on enhancing rice crop resilience in both Việt Nam and Argentina.

From November 4 to 8 a team of Argentinian experts travelled to Việt Nam to conduct joint fieldwork with their local counterparts as part of this collaborative effort.

A joint Argentinian project with the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology focuses on innovations for Việt Nam’s dairy industry, aiming to improve production processes and diversify dairy-derived products.

“These initiatives underscore the strong potential for continued cooperation in agriculture and technology, benefiting both nations through shared expertise and innovation,” Bednarski said. —VNS