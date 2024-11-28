Bắc Giang's efforts to eliminate temporary housing

BẮC GIANG - With the united efforts of the entire political system and support from organisations and individuals, the programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing in Bắc Giang has achieved remarkable results.

To date, the province has mobilised nearly VNĐ78 billion (US$ 3 million) initiating and completing 1,351 out of 1,393 homes, reaching 97 per cent of the 2024 target for eradicating temporary housing. Notably, 80 homes have been handed over under a turnkey model, valued at over VNĐ16 billion.

Chair of the Provincial Fatherland Front Đinh Đức Cảnh said that Bắc Giang was an early implementer of the nationwide movement to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing, initiated by the Prime Minister and the Chair of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Determined to create a fundamental improvement in housing quality, the province aims to ensure that every citizen has a safe and stable home, improving their standards of living and enabling sustainable poverty alleviation.

The Provincial Fatherland Front promptly established a Steering Committee, operational regulations and an implementation plan. A launch ceremony was held, followed by the issuance of an open letter appealing for contributions from organisations, businesses and individuals both within and outside the province. Support also came from officials, Party members, civil servants, armed forces and local residents.

Hoàng Thị Phương, Chair of the Fatherland Front in Hiệp Hòa District, highlighted the extensive outreach campaign, conducted through village meetings, local broadcasting networks, and digital platforms such as the district’s official website and social media channels.

These efforts effectively mobilised the community, including respected local figures, to share best practices in assisting poor households and families of contributors to the revolution in building or renovating their homes.

Authorities reviewed and compiled a list of impoverished and near-poor households living in temporary or unsafe housing, along with families of revolution contributors in need of assistance. The needs of these households—whether for labour, materials or turnkey housing—were assessed to provide tailored support.

The Steering Committee also actively worked with local agencies to address challenges related to building permits, land-use rights certificates, and inheritance or transfer procedures, ensuring projects could proceed without delay.

However, some obstacles remain.

Over 900 families still require housing support due to issues such as land-use disputes, unsuitable zoning and incomplete surveys. Rising costs of materials and labour have also strained resources. Additionally, cultural traditions, local customs, and the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi have affected progress.

With strong determination and creative approaches, Bắc Giang aims to accelerate its efforts to eradicate all temporary and unsafe housing while addressing current challenges. Đinh Đức Cảnh stressed the importance of starting all approved projects, disbursing financial support on schedule and preparing for the 2025 housing programme. The focus will include mobilising additional resources during the 2024 'Month for the Poor' and the 2025 social welfare initiative.

Nguyễn Thị Thu, a resident of An Châu Commune, Sơn Đông District, shared her gratitude: "Living alone with no family, I never imagined having a solid house. Thanks to the support of local authorities, I no longer fear storms and rains.” VNS